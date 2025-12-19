Meade’s Mike Glick Joins Maryland Basketball History With 600th Career Win — and He’s Not Slowing Down
It’s 601 wins - and counting - for Mike Glick. The Meade High boys basketball coach hit the magical 600-mark in a 70-46 victory over Annapolis Area Christian School earlier in the week.
“Thirty-three years of coaching unbelievable kids and having assistants that are phenomenal role models!,” Glick said on his Instagram page. “You all are the sole reason for all the W’s.”
A head coaching career in Maryland high school basketball that began in 1993
Thursday, Meade defeated Anne Arundel County (Md.) league rival Old Mill, giving Glick his 601st career victory. His head coaching career started in 1993 at Saint Vincent Pallotti where he led Pallotti to the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference Division II title in 1996 and an appearance in the WCAC title game in 1997.
Glick captured two BCL titles at Archbishop Spalding
After six seasons at Pallotti, Glick moved to Archbishop Spalding where he won two Baltimore Catholic League tournament championships and three Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association titles in seven seasons. Glick coached Rudy Gay, who played 17 seasons in the NBA.
A history of reaching MPSSAA Final Fours with two different schools
Glick moved into the public ranks at Gwynn Park in Prince George’s County, Md. The Yellow Jackets reached four Maryland state final fours during Glick’s 12 seasons.
In 2018, Glick took over at Meade, replacing one of his former assistants Pete Corriero (another former assistant, Josh Pratt is Spalding’s coach). Glick has guided the Mustangs to back-to-back Maryland Class 4A state semifinals (2024 and 2025) and two Anne Arundel County (Md.) league championships.
Glick's Mustangs are undefeated in 2025
Meade is 6-0 this season, and ranked No. 21 in this week’s High School on SI Maryland Top 25 rankings. Glick is the 10th boys basketball coach in Maryland to reach 600 victories.