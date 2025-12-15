Vote: Who is the Pennsylvania Girls Winters Sports Athlete of the Week - Dec. 15, 2025
The early part of the winter sports season has seen some outstanding efforts from girls’ athletes in Pennsylvania. Here’s a list of some performances worth recognizing from the past week.
Vote on who you think was best. All athletes are listed in alphabetical order by last name.
Voting concludes Dec. 21 at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.
Kylie Adamski, Garnet Valley basketball
Adamski made three 3-pointers and finished with a team-high 19 points to help the Jaguars grab a win.
Hayden Blair, Downington West basketball
Blair scored a team-high 14 points to help the Whipeets pick up a 51-39 victory over Lower Merion.
Avery Earnest, Hughesville wrestling
The sophomore won the 142-pound bracket at the Queen of the Hive tournament at Honesdale with a pin in 13 seconds. Earnest, a sophomore, is off to a 10-1 start this season and has eight pins. Hughesville won the team title.
Ella Elensky, DuBois Central Catholic basketball
Elensky netted a career-high 31 points to help the Cardinals pick up a win over Kane. She had 24 of those 31 points in the first half.
Emma Haynes, Northern Potter basketball
Haynes collected her 500th career rebound in a win over Williamson. She also scored nine points.
Violette Lasure, Chestnut Ridge wrestling
Lasure, a two-time defending PIAA champion at 142 and 148 pounds, respectively, won the Woman of Ironman Tournament at Walsh Jesuit, Ohio. Lasure, who is 5-0 this season and 74-0 in her career, beat Emily Beckley of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, 12-1 in the final.
Coral Prosser, Berlin Brothersvalley basketball
Prosser scored 24 points to help the Mountaineers beat Bishop McCort by four points. The meeting was a rematch of the PIAA Class 2A title game from last season.
Maggie Spell, Thomas Jefferson basketball
Jaguars guard Maggie Spell, a Campbell recruit, scored 25 points against Peters Township to help the Jaguars pick up a 65-51 win. The Indians were the defending WPIAL Classs 5A champions and reached the PIAA semifinals last season.
Mimi Thiero, Quaker Valley basketball
Thiero, Maryland commit, scored a game-high 31 points to help the Quakers beat Chartiers Valley in a non-section matchup.
