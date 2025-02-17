Allderdice Basketball Wins City League Titles, Prepares for State Playoff Push
PITTSBURGH — Devin Crummie enjoys the extra time between the City League championship game and the start of the subregional playoffs. The Taylor Allderdice boys basketball coach acknowledged it sounds like coach speak, but he enjoys the time for more preparation with his team.
“I’m excited because we get all these extra practices, so these young guys get to develop,” Crummie said. “It’s like three bonus weeks of the season that other teams that don’t make it this far don’t get. Hopefully, we’re able to work out a scrimmage with a WPIAL team or someone from an adjoining district.”
The Dragons won their fifth straight City League Championship Sunday at Duquesne University’s Cooper Fieldhouse by beating Obama Academy 59-53. Allderdice was behind by nine points entering the final quarter before rallying for a win.
The Dragons will be put into a sub-regional tournament with the District 10 and District 9 champions. The winner of the subregional will play the third-place team out of the WPIAL when the state playoffs open on March 8.
On the girls’ side, Allderdice defended its City League crown with a 52-45 win over Obama Academy. The Dragons will have to beat the District 10 champion to earn an opportunity to play the third-place team from the WPIAL on March 8.
Alllderdice coach Ellen Guillard said Allderdice (19-5) will try to stay busy between games.
“We have 10 days, we’re going to take a couple of days off, process things, eat some pizza and celebrate,” Guillard said. “Fortunately, we have an awesome boys team that is going to allow us to scrimmage them and get ready since the timing of our playoffs and the WPIAL playoffs is so awkward. We don’t want to be stagnant for too long and be up for it.”
Eagles coach Monique McCoy said the window will be a good time to evaluate how it played in the postseason. Obama (11-10) turned heads by only losing to Allderdice by seven points in the championship game.
The Dragons beat the Eagles by 38 and 36 points during their regular-season meetings.
“We will start by watching this film again,” McCoy said. “Film doesn’t lie. We are going to learn something from the film. We get back in the gym, watch film and get back together and do what we have to do: reset and refocus, this is the third phase of the season.”
--Josh Rizzo | rizzo42789@gmail.com | @J_oshrizzo