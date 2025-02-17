High School

Allderdice Basketball Wins City League Titles, Prepares for State Playoff Push

Dragons boys and girls teams secure City League crowns, gear Uup for PIAA Subregional Playoffs

Josh Rizzo

Allderdice guard Keith Taylor scores on a layup to tie the City League championship game during the fourth quarter Sunday at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh. The Dragons overcame a nine-point deficit to beat Obama Academy and win their fifth straight city championship.
Allderdice guard Keith Taylor scores on a layup to tie the City League championship game during the fourth quarter Sunday at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh. The Dragons overcame a nine-point deficit to beat Obama Academy and win their fifth straight city championship. / Josh Rizzo

PITTSBURGH — Devin Crummie enjoys the extra time between the City League championship game and the start of the subregional playoffs. The Taylor Allderdice boys basketball coach acknowledged it sounds like coach speak, but he enjoys the time for more preparation with his team.

“I’m excited because we get all these extra practices, so these young guys get to develop,” Crummie said. “It’s like three bonus weeks of the season that other teams that don’t make it this far don’t get. Hopefully, we’re able to work out a scrimmage with a WPIAL team or someone from an adjoining district.”

The Dragons won their fifth straight City League Championship Sunday at Duquesne University’s Cooper Fieldhouse by beating Obama Academy 59-53. Allderdice was behind by nine points entering the final quarter before rallying for a win.

Lukas Stead City League Allderdice Pittsburgh Basketball
Allderdice forward Lukas Stead, left, attempts to block a shot by Obama Academy's Elijah Rawlings during the first half of the City League championship game Sunday at Duquesne University's UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse / Josh Rizzo

The Dragons will be put into a sub-regional tournament with the District 10 and District 9 champions. The winner of the subregional will play the third-place team out of the WPIAL when the state playoffs open on March 8.

On the girls’ side, Allderdice defended its City League crown with a 52-45 win over Obama Academy. The Dragons will have to beat the District 10 champion to earn an opportunity to play the third-place team from the WPIAL on March 8.

Alllderdice coach Ellen Guillard said Allderdice (19-5) will try to stay busy between games.

“We have 10 days, we’re going to take a couple of days off, process things, eat some pizza and celebrate,” Guillard said. “Fortunately, we have an awesome boys team that is going to allow us to scrimmage them and get ready since the timing of our playoffs and the WPIAL playoffs is so awkward. We don’t want to be stagnant for too long and be up for it.”

Allderdice City League Pittsburgh Basketball
Seena Teshome attempts to skip a pass to Rhyan Sledge during the first half of Allderdice's 52-45 win over Obama Academy Sunday at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. / Josh Rizzo

Eagles coach Monique McCoy said the window will be a good time to evaluate how it played in the postseason. Obama (11-10) turned heads by only losing to Allderdice by seven points in the championship game.

The Dragons beat the Eagles by 38 and 36 points during their regular-season meetings.

“We will start by watching this film again,” McCoy said. “Film doesn’t lie. We are going to learn something from the film. We get back in the gym, watch film and get back together and do what we have to do: reset and refocus, this is the third phase of the season.”

--Josh Rizzo | rizzo42789@gmail.com | @J_oshrizzo

Published
Josh Rizzo
JOSH RIZZO

Josh Rizzo has served as a sports writer for high school and college sports for more than 15 years. Rizzo graduated from Slippery Rock University in 2010 and Penn-Trafford High School in 2007. During his time working at newspapers in Illinois, Missouri, and Pennsylvania, he covered everything from demolition derby to the NCAA women's volleyball tournament. Rizzo was named Sports Writer of the Year by Gatehouse Media Class C in 2011. He also won a first-place award for feature writing from the Missouri Press Association. In Pennsylvania, Rizzo was twice given a second-place award for sports deadline reporting from the Pennsylvania Associated Press Managing Editors. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2025

Home/Pennsylvania