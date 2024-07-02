Brody Gebhard of Hempfield voted top performer at 2024 Pennsylvania (PIAA) baseball state tournament
From June 3-14, the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) held the annual baseball state championship tournament with the state championship games played at Penn State’s Medlar Field, with Faith Christian Academy, Bald Eagle Area, Neumann-Goretti, Holy Ghost Prep, Governor Mifflin and Hempfield all taking home state titles.
We compiled a list of the top performers from the four rounds of the tournament and asked you to vote for the best.
The results are in and the fans voted for Hempfield's Brody Gebhard.
Gebhard tossed a no-hitter with in a 3-0 win over McDowell in the Class 6A quarterfinals, striking out four hitters and walking zero, doing so on just 86 pitches. In the state championship game, he went the distance and allowed two runs on five hits and struck out seven while only walking one in a 3-2 win over La Salle College. La Salle had the tying run on third in the seventh with one out, but Gebhard struck out the last two hitters to claim the state title.
Gebhard received 50.04% of the more than 112,000 votes cast, beting out Ben Ryan of Indiana, who received 33.82% of the votes.
-- Ryan Isley | ryan@scorebooklive.com | @sblivepa