Cameron Capel, daughter of Pitt basketball coach Jeff Capel, helps Shady Side Academy reach PIAA 3A title game
O'HARA TWP, Pa. — The Shady Side Academy girls basketball team desperately needed rebounding after losing 6-foot-2 forward Cassie Sauer to a leg injury during the WPIAL Class 3A playoffs. Bulldogs senior forward Cameron Capel, whose dad is Pitt men's basketball coach Jeff Capel, demonstrated during the PIAA Class 3A semifinals she was more than capable of fitting the bill.
Capel pulled down 12 rebounds and contributed five points to help the Bulldogs beat Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 43-29, to reach the state championship game for the first time in school history. The Bulldogs will take on District 4 champion Loyalsock Township in the championship game. next week at the GIANT Center in Hershey.
Shady Side Academy (28-1) appeared to be a contender for an undefeated season before being tripped up by section rival Greensburg Central Catholic in the WPIAL title game. The Bulldogs swept the Centurions during the regular season.
In the win over OLSH, Karis Thomas led the Bulldogs with 21 points in a defensive battle.
Bulldogs coach Jonna Burke said she was proud of how her team has rebounded collectively since Sauer went out of the lineup.
"That's the biggest thing that they can do," Burke said. "I mean, they're not going to be the same presence that Cass is, but the biggest thing they can do is rebound basketball. And I think they've stepped up to that challenge."
--Josh Rizzo |rizzo42789@gmail.com| @J_oshrizzo