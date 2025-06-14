Cedar Cliff Wins Wild PIAA 13-Inning State Championship on Walk-Off Balk
In the longest title game in PIAA history, Cedar Cliff secures its first-ever baseball state championship with a dramatic 1-0 victory over North Penn on a rare balk call
An Instant Classic in State Title History
Cedar Cliff and North Penn took 13 innings and more than six hours to produce a run Friday night at Medlar Field. The Colts' win in the PIAA Class 6A baseball final in Pennsylvania would come in a unique fashion. Cedar Cliff walked the game off on a balk call to seal a 1-0 win and the program's first-ever state championship.
It was the longest-ever baseball championship game in PIAA history.
How It Ended: A Walk-Off Balk
Michael Boblick set the wheels in motion for Cedar Cliff during the bottom of the 13th inning. He opened the inning with a single. Boblick then moved to third base on a failed pick-off attempt.
North Penn pitcher Caleb Price would be called for a balk on the next pitch to bring in the winning run.
--Josh Rizzo
