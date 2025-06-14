High School

Cedar Cliff Wins Wild PIAA 13-Inning State Championship on Walk-Off Balk

In the longest title game in PIAA history, Cedar Cliff secures its first-ever baseball state championship with a dramatic 1-0 victory over North Penn on a rare balk call

Josh Rizzo

Red Lion's Hunter Koons runs back to second base during the District 3 Class 6A quarterfinals against Cedar Cliff on May 19, 2025, at Cedar Cliff High School.
Red Lion's Hunter Koons runs back to second base during the District 3 Class 6A quarterfinals against Cedar Cliff on May 19, 2025, at Cedar Cliff High School. / Jack Gleckler / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

An Instant Classic in State Title History

Cedar Cliff and North Penn took 13 innings and more than six hours to produce a run Friday night at Medlar Field. The Colts' win in the PIAA Class 6A baseball final in Pennsylvania would come in a unique fashion. Cedar Cliff walked the game off on a balk call to seal a 1-0 win and the program's first-ever state championship.

It was the longest-ever baseball championship game in PIAA history.

How It Ended: A Walk-Off Balk

Michael Boblick set the wheels in motion for Cedar Cliff during the bottom of the 13th inning. He opened the inning with a single. Boblick then moved to third base on a failed pick-off attempt.

North Penn pitcher Caleb Price would be called for a balk on the next pitch to bring in the winning run.

