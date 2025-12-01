Clutch Steal, And-1 Lift Belle Vernon to Wild Comeback Win Over Imhotep Charter
CHURCHILL, PENNSYLVANIA – Aubrey Brown didn’t leave anything to chance. The 6-foot-2 sophomore forward for the Belle Vernon girls basketball team forcefully grabbed at the ball in the waning seconds Sunday at the Play 4 Mae Showcase at Woodland Hills High School.
Brown successfully ripped the ball away from an Imhotep Charter guard and immediately went to the rim with less than 10 seconds remaining. Brown drew a foul while putting up a high-arcing layup that hit off the glass and in.
She converted the ensuing free throw to help the Leopards rally from double figures to beat the Panthers, 53-51.
“I just knew that we had to get two points,” Brown said. “I went for it and hoped I didn’t get a foul. Once I got the ball, I finished it.”
Statement Win After a Rough Season Opener
While no championships were on the line, bouncing back from being embarrassed during their season opener was important for the Leopards. Belle Vernon didn’t even reach double-digit points during a 50-7 loss to York Suburban on Saturday.
“Losing isn’t the worst thing in the world as long as you learn lessons from it,” Leopards coach Cornelious Nesbit said. “They never gave up and stayed active.”
Brown’s Game-Winner Caps Chaotic Final Minute
Imhotep, which reached the Class 3A state semifinals last season, fell to 0-2. The Panthers were without head coach David Hargrove, who missed the showcase due to personal reasons.
Imhotep, led by eight points, 44-36, after three quarters, maintained composure once Belle Vernon rallied (1-1).
After the Leopards evened the game at 49 with 1 minute, 57 seconds remaining, the Panthers held the ball for 52 seconds. McKenna Alston, who scored a team-high 21 points, found a spot at the top of the key and knocked down a jumper to give Imhotep the lead.
Belle Vernon had consecutive possessions where it attempted go-ahead 3-pointers. The Leopards were forced to win offensive rebounds to stay alive.
“It was hectic,” said Brown, who finished with seven points. “We were all nervous, but we knew we had each other.”
Isis Almighty, who scored a team-high 19 points, made a free throw after getting an offensive rebound to cut the deficit to one. Brown scored the winning basket on a scramble in the final 10 seconds when she was able to get a steal off a scramble following a missed shot.
Panthers acting head coach Richard Guillen said it was a good lesson on fundamentals.
“It’s winning time,” Guillen said. “At that time, it’s about the fundamentals and you have to get those rebounds. Everybody teaches the same thing, chin the ball. Why do you have the ball up in the air where it’s available?”
Imhotep Controls Early But Struggles Late
The Panthers had a difficult day shooting. Imhotep shot 1-of-7 from the 3-point line in the first quarter. The Panthers’ struggles allowed Belle Vernon to surge ahead 13-6 after the first quarter.
“We’re still trying to learn how to find that way to compete all the way through,” Guillen said. “The other team did a great job and I thought we had some really bad turnovers. That really started making an impact. Our depth got shorter as the fouls started piling up.”
Imhotep was able to cut into the lead by turning up the pressure on defense. The Panthers attempted to speed up the Leopards.
Belle Vernon leaned on Almighty, a 6-1 freshman forward, underneath the basket. She scored a team-high 19 points and added 11 rebounds.
“We didn’t want to play at their speed,” Almighty said. “We wanted to play at our own speed and be calm.”
Panthers heat up
Imhotep, which trailed 23-21 at halftime, surged ahead in the third quarter. Anai Kenyatta, who finished with 12 points, put the Panthers ahead 34-31 with 2:05 left in the quarter. It was part of a 9-0 run for Imhotep, who also saw Taylor Linton provide two treys.
Linton also scored 10 points for the Panthers.
Solidifying the lineup
Belle Vernon chose to change its tactics with its zone to rally in the fourth quarter. Nesbit said the Leopards never planned to come out of their 2-3 zone.
Instead, Nesbit wanted Belle Vernon to challenge the Panthers’ ballhandlers more. Imhotep only scored seven points in the final quarter and saw its lead slowly disappear.
“I think what this win does for us is that it helps the kids buy into their roles,” Nesbit said. “We had a defensive lineup for most of the fourth quarter. Winning a game like this gives them confidence in the roles we have for them.”
--Josh Rizzo | rizzo42789@gmail.com | @J_oshrizzo