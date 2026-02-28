2026 Wisconsin High School Girls Basketball Playoffs: Brackets, Schedules - Feb. 27
Get every bracket, matchup and final score of the 2026 Wisconsin high school girls basketball playoffs
The 2026 Wisconsin high school girls basketball playoffs continue on February 27th with the WIAA Regional Second Round.
High School On SI has brackets for every classification and division in the Wisconsin high school girls basketball playoffs. The State Tournament games will begin on March 12.
2026 Wisconsin High School Girls Basketball Division 1 Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (WIAA) - February 27, 2026
2026 WIAA (Wisconsin) D1 Section 1 & 2 Girls Basketball Tournament
2026 WIAA (Wisconsin) D1 Section 3 & 4 Girls Basketball Tournament
2026 Wisconsin High School Girls Basketball Division 2 Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (WIAA) - February 27, 2026
2026 WIAA (Wisconsin) D2 Section 1 & 2 Girls Basketball Tournament
2026 WIAA (Wisconsin) D2 Section 3 & 4 Girls Basketball Tournament
2026 Wisconsin High School Girls Basketball Division 3 Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (WIAA) - February 27, 2026
2026 WIAA (Wisconsin) D3 Section 1 & 2 Girls Basketball Tournament
2026 WIAA (Wisconsin) D3 Section 3 & 4 Girls Basketball Tournament
2026 Wisconsin High School Girls Basketball Division 4 Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (WIAA) - February 27, 2026
2026 WIAA (Wisconsin) D4 Section 1 & 2 Girls Basketball Tournament
2026 WIAA (Wisconsin) D4 Section 3 & 4 Girls Basketball Tournament
2026 Wisconsin High School Girls Basketball Division 5 Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (WIAA) - February 27, 2026
2026 WIAA (Wisconsin) D5 Section 1 & 2 Girls Basketball Tournament
2026 WIAA (Wisconsin) D5 Section 3 & 4 Girls Basketball Tournament
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.
More Basketball Coverage from High School On SI
Published