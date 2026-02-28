High School

2026 Wisconsin High School Girls Basketball Playoffs: Brackets, Schedules - Feb. 27

Get every bracket, matchup and final score of the 2026 Wisconsin high school girls basketball playoffs

Spencer Swaim

Kimberly High School's Ava Van Vonderen (34) pulls down a rebound against Neenah High School's Farrah Danforth (32) during their girls basketball game Thursday, February 19, 2026, at Neenah High School in Fox Crossing, Wisconsin. Kimberly won 64-50.
Kimberly High School's Ava Van Vonderen (34) pulls down a rebound against Neenah High School's Farrah Danforth (32) during their girls basketball game Thursday, February 19, 2026, at Neenah High School in Fox Crossing, Wisconsin. Kimberly won 64-50. / Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2026 Wisconsin high school girls basketball playoffs continue on February 27th with the WIAA Regional Second Round.

High School On SI has brackets for every classification and division in the Wisconsin high school girls basketball playoffs. The State Tournament games will begin on March 12.

2026 Wisconsin High School Girls Basketball Division 1 Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (WIAA) - February 27, 2026

2026 WIAA (Wisconsin) D1 Section 1 & 2 Girls Basketball Tournament

2026 WIAA (Wisconsin) D1 Section 3 & 4 Girls Basketball Tournament

2026 Wisconsin High School Girls Basketball Division 2 Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (WIAA) - February 27, 2026

2026 WIAA (Wisconsin) D2 Section 1 & 2 Girls Basketball Tournament

2026 WIAA (Wisconsin) D2 Section 3 & 4 Girls Basketball Tournament

2026 Wisconsin High School Girls Basketball Division 3 Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (WIAA) - February 27, 2026

2026 WIAA (Wisconsin) D3 Section 1 & 2 Girls Basketball Tournament

2026 WIAA (Wisconsin) D3 Section 3 & 4 Girls Basketball Tournament

2026 Wisconsin High School Girls Basketball Division 4 Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (WIAA) - February 27, 2026

2026 WIAA (Wisconsin) D4 Section 1 & 2 Girls Basketball Tournament

2026 WIAA (Wisconsin) D4 Section 3 & 4 Girls Basketball Tournament

2026 Wisconsin High School Girls Basketball Division 5 Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (WIAA) - February 27, 2026

2026 WIAA (Wisconsin) D5 Section 1 & 2 Girls Basketball Tournament

2026 WIAA (Wisconsin) D5 Section 3 & 4 Girls Basketball Tournament

Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!

Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.

More Basketball Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
Spencer Swaim
SPENCER SWAIM

Spencer Swaim manages data operations at SBLive sports. He joined the SBLive staff upon graduation from Carroll College where he ran Track and Cross Country. He currently serves as an assistant coach for Track and Cross Country at Bishop Kelly high school in Boise, ID.

Home/Wisconsin