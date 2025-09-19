Josh Allen Broke a Dolphins Hall of Famer's Record by Dominating the Dolphins
Josh Allen is a problem for the Dolphins. The Bills quarterback came into the Week 3 matchup between Miami and Buffalo with a 12-2 career record against his division rival from the Sunshine State.
After two drives, the Bills had a 14-7 lead and Allen had broken one of Dan Marino's records. The Hall of Fame quarterback held the obscure record for most touchdowns scored against a single opponent in his first 15 games. With Allen's first two touchdown passes of the night he broke that record against Marino's old team.
According to the Amazon Prime broadcast, Allen's 45 total touchdowns against the Dolphins is also a record for the most over a 15-game span against any opponent in NFL history.
The thing is, Allen is awesome. He's the reigning MVP. He's great against pretty much everyone. It just so happens the Dolphins have to see him twice a season. And then he shows up and does stuff like this:
The Bills will play the Dolphins in Miami in November. Can't wait to find out the record for most touchdowns against an opponent in their first 16 games.