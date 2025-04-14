High School

Delaware Valley High School (Pennsylvania) announces 2025 football schedule

The Warriors will lead things off on Day Two of the prestigious KDKA Classic when they face McKeesport Area High School in a 12:05 p.m. start on Saturday, August 23rd

John Beisser

Generic Football Quarterback.jpg
Generic Football Quarterback.jpg / Taylor Balkom

Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Keystone State and High School On SI Pennsylvania will share these as we see them.

Delaware Valley High School, coming off a 6-6 season, will open its 10-game season on August 23 in the second annual KDKA Kickoff Classic, a two-day, five-game event that will be played at The Wolvarena, home of Woodland Hills High School. In the first of three games to be played on day two, the Warriors will square off against the McKeesport Area High School Tigers.

In 2025, Delaware Valley will again play a competitive 10-game schedule that features four home games and six road tilts.

Delaware Valley Football
2025 Football Schedule
8/23       @ McKeesport Area 12:05 pm
8/29       Jersey Shore 6:00 pm
9/05       @ Central York 6:00 pm
9/12       @ Scranton Prep 7:00 pm
9/19       @ Wallenpaupack 7:00 pm
9/27       Abington Heights 4:00 pm
10/03     Long Island Lutheran 6:00 pm
10/10     Valley View 7:00 pm
10/17     @ North Pocono 7:00 pm
10/24     @ Scranton 7:00 pm

             
2025 KDKA Kickoff Classic
Friday, August 22
North Allegheny vs. Woodland Hills, 5 p.m.
La Salle College HS vs. Pittsburgh Central Catholic, 8 p.m.


Saturday, August 23
Delaware Valley vs. McKeesport, Noon
Steel Valley vs. Westinghouse, 3:30 p.m.
Elizabeth Forward vs. West Mifflin, 7 p.m.

Follow High School On SI throughout the 2025 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App

Published
John Beisser
JOHN BEISSER

A recipient of seven New Jersey Press Association Awards for writing excellence, John Beisser served as Assistant Director in the Rutgers University Athletic Communications Office from 1991-2006, where he primarily handled sports information/media relations duties for the Scarlet Knight football and men's basketball programs. In this role, he served as managing editor for nine publications that received either National or Regional citations from the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA). While an undergraduate at RU, Beisser was sports director of WRSU-FM and a sportswriter/columnist for The Daily Targum. From 2007-2019, Beisser served as Assistant Athletic Director/Sports Media Relations at Wagner College, where he was the recipient of the 2019 Met Basketball Writers Association "Good Guy" Award. Beisser resides in Piscataway with his wife Aileen (RC '95,) a four-year Scarlet Knight women's lacrosse letter-winner, and their daughter Riley. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2025.

Home/Pennsylvania