Delaware Valley High School (Pennsylvania) announces 2025 football schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Keystone State and High School On SI Pennsylvania will share these as we see them.
Delaware Valley High School, coming off a 6-6 season, will open its 10-game season on August 23 in the second annual KDKA Kickoff Classic, a two-day, five-game event that will be played at The Wolvarena, home of Woodland Hills High School. In the first of three games to be played on day two, the Warriors will square off against the McKeesport Area High School Tigers.
In 2025, Delaware Valley will again play a competitive 10-game schedule that features four home games and six road tilts.
Delaware Valley Football
2025 Football Schedule
8/23 @ McKeesport Area 12:05 pm
8/29 Jersey Shore 6:00 pm
9/05 @ Central York 6:00 pm
9/12 @ Scranton Prep 7:00 pm
9/19 @ Wallenpaupack 7:00 pm
9/27 Abington Heights 4:00 pm
10/03 Long Island Lutheran 6:00 pm
10/10 Valley View 7:00 pm
10/17 @ North Pocono 7:00 pm
10/24 @ Scranton 7:00 pm
2025 KDKA Kickoff Classic
Friday, August 22
North Allegheny vs. Woodland Hills, 5 p.m.
La Salle College HS vs. Pittsburgh Central Catholic, 8 p.m.
Saturday, August 23
Delaware Valley vs. McKeesport, Noon
Steel Valley vs. Westinghouse, 3:30 p.m.
Elizabeth Forward vs. West Mifflin, 7 p.m.
