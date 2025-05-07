Downingtown West High School (Pennsylvania) announces 2025 football schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Keystone State and High School On SI Pennsylvania will share these as we see them.
Downingtown West High School, fresh off a 13-2 season, has announced its upcoming schedule. The Whippets were knocking on the door of trying to make the Class 6A state championship a year ago, but ended up falling to the eventual state champion St. Joseph's Prep, 36-7.
Under the direction of head coach Tom Kline, Downingtown West will open the 2025 campaign with a home test vs. Bethlehem Freedom at noon on August 23 before taking to the road to meet traditional Washington D.C. power, St. John’s College, in an 8:00 p.m. tilt.
Downingtown West 2025 Football Schedule
8/23 Bethlehem Freedom 12 p.m.
8/29 at St. John’s College (DC) 8 p.m.
9/5 at Perkiomen Valley 7 p.m.
9/12 Spring Ford 7 p.m.
9/19 at Avon Grove 7 p.m.
9/26 at West Chester Rustin 7 p.m.
10/3 Great Valley 7 p.m.
10/10 at Bishop Shanahan 7 p.m.
10/17 at Coatesville 7 p.m.
10/24 Downingtown East 7 p.m.
