Downingtown West High School (Pennsylvania) announces 2025 football schedule

The Whippets, who finished with a 13-2 record in 2024, which was good for the 12th spot in the final High School On SI Poll, will play a 10-game schedule with the regular season culminating with the annual showdown vs. archrival Downingtown East High School on October 24.

Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Keystone State and High School On SI Pennsylvania will share these as we see them.

Downingtown West High School, fresh off a 13-2 season, has announced its upcoming schedule. The Whippets were knocking on the door of trying to make the Class 6A state championship a year ago, but ended up falling to the eventual state champion St. Joseph's Prep, 36-7.

Under the direction of head coach Tom Kline, Downingtown West will open the 2025 campaign with a home test vs. Bethlehem Freedom at noon on August 23 before taking to the road to meet traditional Washington D.C. power, St. John’s College, in an 8:00 p.m. tilt.

Downingtown West 2025 Football Schedule

8/23 Bethlehem Freedom 12 p.m.

8/29 at St. John’s College (DC) 8 p.m.

9/5 at Perkiomen Valley 7 p.m.

9/12 Spring Ford 7 p.m.

9/19 at Avon Grove 7 p.m.

9/26 at West Chester Rustin 7 p.m.

10/3 Great Valley 7 p.m.

10/10 at Bishop Shanahan 7 p.m. 

10/17 at Coatesville 7 p.m. 

10/24 Downingtown East 7 p.m.

