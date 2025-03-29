High School

Former Philadelphia Catholic League star declares for the NBA Draft

Archbishop Ryan grad Thomas Sorber is one and done at Georgetown

Brandy Simms

Former Archbishop Ryan (Philadelphia) basketball star Thomas Sorber (35) has declared for the NBA Draft after a strong freshman season in the Big East at Georgetown University.
Former Archbishop Ryan (Philadelphia) basketball star Thomas Sorber (35) has declared for the NBA Draft after a strong freshman season in the Big East at Georgetown University. / Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Georgetown University freshman big man Thomas Sorber plans to test the NBA waters he announced on social media.  

Sorber, the 2024 Capital Classic All-Star Game MVP, announced on his Instagram that he would be declaring for the 2025 NBA Draft while maintaining his college eligibility. 

“Everyone that knows me knows that my dream has always been to play in the NBA,” he said in the Instagram post, “and I am excited for the opportunity to receive feedback from NBA teams as I continue to develop my game and explore the next steps in my basketball career.” 

During his freshman campaign at Georgetown, the 6-foot-10 power forward/center averaged 14.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Hoyas. He was named third team All-Big East and was a unanimous choice for the Big East All-Freshman team. 

Last year, Sorber scored 18 points and registered eight rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal to help lead the United States All-Stars to a 105-102 victory over the Capital All-Stars in the 51st annual Capital Classic High School All-Star Game. 

Sorber, a New Jersey native who played high school basketball at Archbishop Ryan in the Philadelphia Catholic League, was sidelined with an injury during his freshman campaign at Georgetown. He played in 24 games before injuring his left foot February 15 in a loss to Butler. He underwent successful foot surgery on February 26. 

The 19-year-old Sorber is a potential first round selection in the 2025 NBA Draft. 

“I am only in this position because of all the amazing people in my life that have helped push me,” said Sorber. “Family is everything to me, and I’m honored that mine gets to be a part of the wider Georgetown family for life. I’ll be doing everything I can to make you proud.”

Published
Brandy Simms
BRANDY SIMMS

Brandy Simms is an award-winning sports journalist who has covered professional, college and high school sports in the DMV for more than 30 years including the NFL, NBA and WNBA. He has an extensive background in both print and broadcast media and has freelanced for SLAM, Dime Magazine and The Washington Post. A former Sports Editor for The Montgomery County Sentinel, Simms captured first place honors in the Maryland-Delaware-DC Press Association 2006 Editorial Contest for a sports column entitled “Remembering Len Bias.” The Oakland, California native began his postgraduate career at WMAL-AM Radio in Washington, D.C. where he produced the market’s top-rated sports talk show “Sports Call” with host Ken Beatrice. A former Sports Director for “Cable News 21,” Simms also produced sports at WJLA-TV and served as host of the award-winning “Metro Sports Connection” program on Montgomery Community Television. Simms is a frequent contributor to various radio and television sports talk shows in the Washington, D.C. market. In 2024, he made his national television debut on “The Rich Eisen Show” on the Roku Channel. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2025.

Home/Pennsylvania