Former Philadelphia Catholic League star declares for the NBA Draft
Georgetown University freshman big man Thomas Sorber plans to test the NBA waters he announced on social media.
Sorber, the 2024 Capital Classic All-Star Game MVP, announced on his Instagram that he would be declaring for the 2025 NBA Draft while maintaining his college eligibility.
“Everyone that knows me knows that my dream has always been to play in the NBA,” he said in the Instagram post, “and I am excited for the opportunity to receive feedback from NBA teams as I continue to develop my game and explore the next steps in my basketball career.”
During his freshman campaign at Georgetown, the 6-foot-10 power forward/center averaged 14.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Hoyas. He was named third team All-Big East and was a unanimous choice for the Big East All-Freshman team.
Last year, Sorber scored 18 points and registered eight rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal to help lead the United States All-Stars to a 105-102 victory over the Capital All-Stars in the 51st annual Capital Classic High School All-Star Game.
Sorber, a New Jersey native who played high school basketball at Archbishop Ryan in the Philadelphia Catholic League, was sidelined with an injury during his freshman campaign at Georgetown. He played in 24 games before injuring his left foot February 15 in a loss to Butler. He underwent successful foot surgery on February 26.
The 19-year-old Sorber is a potential first round selection in the 2025 NBA Draft.
“I am only in this position because of all the amazing people in my life that have helped push me,” said Sorber. “Family is everything to me, and I’m honored that mine gets to be a part of the wider Georgetown family for life. I’ll be doing everything I can to make you proud.”