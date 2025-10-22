High School

Archbishop Stepinac's Ratliff brothers commit to USC

Adonis and Darius are the sons of former NBA All-Star Theo Ratliff

Kevin L. Smith

Adonis and Darius Ratliff, 6-foot-11 twin brothers out of Archbishop Stepinac High School, committed to USC men's basketball on Wednesday.
Adonis and Darius Ratliff, 6-foot-11 twin brothers out of Archbishop Stepinac High School, committed to USC men's basketball on Wednesday.

Adonis and Darius Ratliff – four-star, 6-foot-11 twin brothers out of Archbishop Stepinac High School in White Plains, New York – made their college choices on Wednesday.

Via a livestream on CBS Sports College Basketball’s YouTube page, the Ratliff brothers chose USC as the next destination in their basketball careers. The duo picked the Trojans -- led by coach Eric Musselman -- over Texas, Arkansas and Alabama.

Adonis and Darius are the sons of Theo Ratliff, a 16-year NBA veteran who played for nine different teams. An NBA All-Star during the 2000-01 season, Theo last played in the league in 2011 for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Darius, a center, and Adonis, a forward, are ranked among the top 60 recruits in the Class of 2026.

Last season for Stepinac, Darius averaged 9.5 points, 9.1 rebounds, 2.6 blocks and 1.8 assists per game – while Adonis averaged 12.3 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.5 blocks and 1.7 assists a game.

The Crusaders went 26-4 during the 2024-25 season. Stepinac opens its 2025-26 campaign against St. Frances Academy on Nov. 29.

Kevin L. Smith
