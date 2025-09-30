Fox Chapel Proposal Reignites WPIAL Debate on Football Safety, Competitive Balance
The Fox Chapel School District added fuel to the fire of a debate in Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League circles Tuesday afternoon. Is it possible to create a system where games are more competitively balanced?
Fox Chapel Calls for Classifications to Be Based on Roster Sizes
Fox Chapel Athletic Director Michael O’Brien would like to see teams classified by roster size as opposed to school enrollment. O’Brien sent out a proposal, which indicated it was in collaboration with a few other schools, which has failed to gain traction in the past.
The previous two proposals, the last of which was submitted in April 2025, were also rejected.
“In public education, school districts are required to meet students where they are to provide the best education possible,” O’Brien wrote in a news release. “No one can deny that our interscholastic sports programs are an extension of the classroom. As such, it is our job to look out for the health and safety of every student, every day. This includes the time they spend, not just in the classroom, but also playing interscholastic sports. That is why, at the crux, the news proposal to realign the way football is organized in Western Pennsylvania is about keeping kids safe.”
Fox Chapel asked for shortened quarters last Friday
The proposal released by the district today comes on the heels of the Foxes choosing to play with shortened quarters against Pine-Richland last Friday at home. Asking an opponent for different clock rules before the game, designed to provide mercy, produced reactions all over the spectrum.
With any topic, many people were outraged and many were supportive. The Foxes lost to the defending WPIAL Class 5A Rams, 63-3.
Pine-Richland coach Jon LeDonne wrote in a letter that he understood Fox Chapel’s request. The Rams beat the Foxes 71-0 last season. LeDonne understood what it was like trying to build a program.
He was 2-27 during a three-year stretch at Shaler before winning state championships at Penn Hills and Pine-Richalnd.
“I am sure this was not an easy request, but understand how taxing both physically and mentally lack of success on the field can be,” LeDonne wrote. “A shortened game will limit impacts on plays, keeping their players safe and ensuring their varsity personnel can continue to compete the rest of the season, minimizing unnecessary risk.”
What’s the plan?
The proposal submitted split the WPIAL’s current football teams into seven leagues, which were broken down in part due to roster size and geography. The proposal also said the WPIAL would be responsible for scheduling seven games.
The schools would need to schedule games for Week Zero, two additional games and a scrimmage. All of the schools were aligned regardless of classification for the postseason. To make the playoffs, team would accrue points based on the Modified Harbin Computer system.
Points would be accrued at the first level based on the level of competition you beat. For example, a win against a League One team would provide 7 points, a win against a League Two team would provide 6.5 points.
Teams ask for mercy, postponements
Things have heated up in the Pittsburgh area surrounding the talk of player safety.
Three teams -- Springdale, Shady Side Academy and Rochester -- were all forced to “postpone” games due to a lack of healthy players. The WPIAL hopes the games will be made up, but with a lack of bye weeks it is unlikely any of those contests will be played.
Baldwin, a Class 5A school, also sent out a letter last week asking for opponents to consider shortened clocks due to a lack of healthy bodies, which had dwindled to 30. The Highlanders have lost 25 games.
--Josh Rizzo | rizzo42789@gmail.com | @J_oshrizzo