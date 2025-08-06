Hempfield Quarterback Dom Detruf Changes Number to Honor His Dad
Hempfield football coach Nick Keefer has been proud of how the Western Pennsylvania football community has rallied around Spartans senior quarterback, Dom Detruf.
Detruf lost his dad TJ in July when he passed away unexpectedly at the age of 41 in late July. As the season approached, Keefer said an idea was floated for how Detruf could honor his dad. Detruf, who wore No. 11 last season, will switch his number to 18, which is what TJ wore at Jeannette.
"We had a discussion about it after some people mentioned it to me and (Dom) said he's talk it over with his mom," Keefer said. "He texted me he thought it was a good idea and he was going to switch."
Penn-Trafford Shares Condolences
TJ Detruf was a freshman football coach at Penn-Trafford High School. Warriors coach John Ruane released a statement that was shared on the team's Facebook post on TJ's passing.
"TJ was at our 7-on-7 at Hempfield (July 17), watching Dom play QB for us, while wearing his P-T gear," Ruane wrote. "He always said he wanted to be at P-T for the long haul. This was a man you would want around your sons, and he will be missed dearly."
Keefer said they have had a number of people reach out to support the family. There was a fundraiser organized at an ice cream store in Greensburg that brought together several communities in Westmoreland County.
"The support from the community has been incredibly moving," Keefer said. "It’s a reminder of how much football means in Western Pa., and how people here rally around good families in tough times. The love people have shown Dom is a reflection of the impact his dad had and the kind of kid Dom is.”
The Road Ahead As Detruf Attempts to Lead His Team to the Playoffs
Detruf will attempt to help Hempfield navigate its way to the WPIAL Class 6A playoffs. The Spartans finished 4-6 overall and 2-4 in conference last season.
Detruf has turned in consecutive 1,000-yard passing seasons for Hempfield. Dom passed for 1,696 yards last season with 14 touchdowns. He also threw for 1,016 yards as a sophomore.
Keefer said he has been impressed with Detruf's demeanor.
"Dom has handled this tragedy better than most grown men could," Keefer said. "To lose your father just a week before the start of your senior season—and still show up to every football workout—that says everything about his character and how he was raised. That’s exactly how his dad would’ve wanted him to respond: with strength, toughness, and commitment to his teammates."
-Josh Rizzo | rizzo42789@gmail.com | @J_oshrizzo