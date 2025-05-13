Jett Harrison to continue family tree to Ohio State?
Following in the footsteps of an older brother or dad isn't probably what it used to be — what with NIL money being a major motivator — but the chances of St. Joseph's Prep (Philadelphia) freshman receiver Jett Harrison heading to Ohio State is probably pretty good.
His brother sure thinks so.
Then again the son of Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison and brother of Arizona Cardinals' receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. just received his first college offer — from the Buckeyes — on Monday. The floodgates likely will open widely for the the 6-foot-2, 178-pounder, who helped the Hawks to an 11-2 record last season and a PIAA Class 6A state championship.
Jett Harrison caught a 19-yard touchdown pass in the state championship game from quarterback Charlie Foulke, another highly-regarded freshman.
So what are the chances Jett takes his first of surely dozens of offers and runs with it to Columbus?
Probably better than 50-50.
Though his dad attended Syracuse, where he hauled in 135 passes for 2,718 yards and 20 touchdowns, his brother — who also attended St. Joseph's Prep — picked Ohio State, where in three seasons he had 155 catches for 2,613 yards and 31 touchdowns.
That was after a very quiet freshman season for the Buckeyes (11 catches, 139 yards, three touchdowns).
Ohio State has already started to build its 2028 class, offering 24 players already, according to 247Sports. Two other offers have gone out to wide receivers in IMG Academy's Eric McFarland and Peter Pierra, of Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Fla.).
Marvin Harrison Jr. told reporters in 2023 that Jett was "definitely more talented that I ever was at that age. He started early with routes with my dad. I'm super excited to see how he comes along. It's gonna be very scary to see how he progresses."
But will Jett progress by way of Ohio State? His older brother thinks it makes a lot of sense.
"He seems me here and I think it's natural for him to want to follow in my footsteps," Marvin Harrison Jr. said.