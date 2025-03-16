Key Western Pennsylvania Transfers Moncrief and Kelly Lead Saint Francis (PA) to Historic NCAA Berth
Chris Moncrief and Daemar Kelly wanted to find fresh opportunities elsewhere. Moncrief, who started his collegiate basketball career at Evansville, chose to come closer to home before the 2023-24 basketball season when he signed with Saint Francis (Pa.).
During Moncrief’s freshman season, he appeared 29 times for the Aces, but never started and averaged 2.4 points per game.
“I think it was the environment and the coaching here,” Moncrief said. “They really ingrained in me that they were going to help develop me on and off the court. That’s what really made me like it. Being near Pittsburgh was a bonus.”
Moncrief, who is from Turtle Creek and graduated from the Kiski School, teamed up with another fellow Western Pennsylvania transfer, Penn Hills’ Daemar Kelly, and a few others to help the Red Flash win the Northeast Conference this season and return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1991.
Kelly made a jumper with 9.8 seconds remaining to put the Red Flash ahead during their 46-43 win over top-seeded Central Connecticut State. Kelly, who averaged 1.5 points per game and didn’t make any starts with Quinnipiac as a freshman, felt at home with Saint Francis.
The Red Flash are a program that has to promise development as a recruiting tool. Saint Francis coach recently told CBS Sports that he has no NIL budget.
The Red Flash brought in six transfers this season, including Kelly. Kelly fit in well, contributing 8.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.7 assist per game.
“It was when I was speaking to the coach that I felt it was the best fit for me,” Kelly said. “They welcomed me from day one. I want to thank them for that. Without them, I don’t know where I would be.”
Saint Francis is on a six-game winning streak, but will enter the NCAA Tournament with a 16-17 record and the only team with a losing record. The Red Flash will likely head to the First Four in Dayton to start the event.
But Saint Francis knows what it's like to overcome low expectations. In the preseason NEC coaches poll, the Red Flash were picked to finish in a tie for last with Stonehill.
The Red Flash finished fourth in the regular season.
“It shows how much work we put in as a team,” Moncrief said. “We saw the polls. That motivated us to work more on our craft and get the chemistry we need. We knew if we had the chemistry we could win because we felt we were even with other teams in terms of talent.”
Kelly said the Red Flash won’t be intimidated by any environment. He believes Saint Francis' coaching staff has the right way to make them feel comfortable.
“They provide us with enough information to be comfortable in a scenario like we had against Georgetown, Clemson or Dayton earlier this season,” Kelly said.
