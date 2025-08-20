Kiski School Football Heads to Ireland for Global Showdown vs. Junior Wolfhounds
When the head of The Kiski School, Mark Ott, mentioned to Aaron Smetanka that taking the job may involve playing a game in Ireland, he was all for it.
Smetanka’s Global Football Experience
Smetanka understood what world football was about.
Smetanka’s college career ended with him representing the U.S. Division III All-Stars against a team from Mexico in 2011. The U.S. team lost the game, 45-27, but Smetanka enjoyed the trip.
“It’s an awesome experience,” said Smetanka, who was hired as The Kiski School's coach in March. “Culturally, it provides a different experience. (The Kiski School) has athletes from seven different countries and four different states.”
Kiski Faces Ireland’s Best
The Kiski School will play the Irish Junior Wolfhounds on Friday as part of the Global Ireland Football Tournament. Smetanka, who coached the previous six seasons at Saint Vincent College, said this will be an interesting challenge for his team.
The Irish team is made up of 19U players from all over the country.
“They pulled guys from the entire country,” Smetanka said. “They’ve been playing together since the spring. They’ve played at least three or four games together. Some of the guys have good experience.”
Getting the Terminology Down
Smetanka’s time coaching in college should help with attempting to pull players together quickly. The Kiski School is an independent, college-prepatory boarding school. The Cougars aren’t in the PIAA and play an independent schedule.
The players moved to the dorms Aug. 3 and have been working on getting the routine down. The Cougars have 32 players on the roster, 11 of whom are returning.
“We’ve had two weeks preparing for the game,” Smetanka said. “We’re trying to change everything and the hardest thing to do is to get everyone to understand the terminology. It’s a brand-new everything. Nothing is the same from last year.”
Peel Brings Experience at Quarterback
The Kiski School got a boost this season when quarterback Jaivin Peel transferred in from Western Beaver. Peel threw for 2,889 yards and 33 touchdowns as a freshman for the Golden Beavers.
Peel had another strong season as a sophomore, passing for 2,542 yards and 29 touchdowns. Western Beaver finished 8-3 and qualified for the playoffs.
Smetanka said he’s been happy from what he’s seen of Peel, who was chosen as a team captain.
“He’s shown a lot of leadership,” Smetanka said. “He takes command of the guys on the offense and is able to get guys to rally around him. When we had our selection of captains, the players voted for him.”
Other Impact Players to Watch
The Kiski School also will have several other Pennsylvania players who can make an impact. Levi Porter, an inside linebacker and tight end, was offered a scholarship by Eastern Michigan in June. Hunter Richardson, who is from the Hampton area, has a pair of Division II offers.
Adrian Valdez, who is from Fox Chapel, was the team’s leading tackler last season.
Football Meets Irish Culture
The Kiski School will have an opportunity to tour Hyde Castle, which is three miles southwest of Dublin and get a tour of the city itself before the game. After the Cougars play Friday, they will have tickets to see Iowa State and Kansas State open åup the college football season on Saturday.
It will be an exhausting week. Smetanka wants to enjoy the ride. When it comes to their opposition, there is nothing more Smetanka can do to be prepared.
Preparing for the Unknown
“Them not having played any comparable teams makes it hard to know what to expect,” Smetanka said. “That’s the hardest part going into the game.”
--Josh Rizzo | rizzo42789@gmail.com | @J_oshrizzo