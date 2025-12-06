High School

How to Watch the Pennsylvania High School Football Class 3A & Class 6A Championship - Dec. 6, 2025

The PIAA championships conclude on Saturday

La Salle College plays in the PISAA Class 6A championship on Saturday against Central Catholic.
The 2025 Pennsylvania high school football season ends on Saturday with the Class 3A and Class 6A championships.

Avonworth plays Northwestern Lehigh in the first game of the day at 1 p.m. at Cumberland Valley High School. The final game is the Class 6A, which features La Salle College against Pittsburgh Central Catholic at 7 p.m.

The NFHS Network has live streams of both games with a paid subscription. High School On SI will also have live game updates of the Class 6A game.

CLASS 3A CHAMPIONSHIPS

Avonworth (14-0) vs. Northwestern Lehigh (15-0)

Live stream link.

CLASS 6A CHAMPIONSHIPS

La Salle College Explorers (11-1) vs. Central Catholic Vikings (12-1)

Live stream link.

Live score updates link.

Published
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

