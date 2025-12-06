How to Watch the Pennsylvania High School Football Class 3A & Class 6A Championship - Dec. 6, 2025
The PIAA championships conclude on Saturday
The 2025 Pennsylvania high school football season ends on Saturday with the Class 3A and Class 6A championships.
Avonworth plays Northwestern Lehigh in the first game of the day at 1 p.m. at Cumberland Valley High School. The final game is the Class 6A, which features La Salle College against Pittsburgh Central Catholic at 7 p.m.
The NFHS Network has live streams of both games with a paid subscription. High School On SI will also have live game updates of the Class 6A game.
CLASS 3A CHAMPIONSHIPS
Avonworth (14-0) vs. Northwestern Lehigh (15-0)
CLASS 6A CHAMPIONSHIPS
La Salle College Explorers (11-1) vs. Central Catholic Vikings (12-1)
Live score updates link.
