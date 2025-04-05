High School

Knoch hires TJ Wiley to lead football program

The Knights were left with a vacancy after Tim Burchett resigned in February.

Josh Rizzo

TJ Wiley, an assistant last year on the football staff at Shaler High as has extensive head coaching experience in the area, has been named the new head coach at Knoch High School.
The Knoch school board approved TJ Wiley as its next head football coach Tuesday night. Wiley was most recently an assistant coach for Shaler, but has plenty of head coaching experience on his resume.

Wiley, who is originally from Titusville, last served as a head coach with Bishop Canevin in 2019. He also coached at Penn-Trafford, Deer Lakes, Vincentian and Northgate.

Wiley will take over for Tim Burchett, who resigned in early February. Burchett went 12-18 in three seasons, last leading Knoch to the playoffs in 2023.

Wiley played collegiately for Thiel.

The Knoch football program's X account, @KnochFootball, tweeted out Tuesday night that they are excited to have Wiley on board.

"With a wealth of experience, a deep passion for the game and football running though his veins, Coach Wiley is ready to hit the ground running," the account said.

