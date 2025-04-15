Kyle Waltz opted for post-grad year to take Division I opportunity at Miami (Ohio)
Kyle Waltz had the tools and he knew how to control his body. The 6-foot-7 forward and Elmhurst, Ill., native benefited from being a multi-sport athlete and utilizing motor skills he partially picked up while playing baseball.
But the SPIRE Academy basketball player didn’t have the frame to go along with his basketball ambitions.
“I was a late bloomer,” Waltz said. “During my freshman year, my mom was still taller than me. I grew through my senior year.”
Waltz, who is a Miami (Ohio) commit, felt the extra time it took him to grow necessitated doing a post-graduate year after graduating from York (Ill.) High School in 2024. During the summer before Waltz’s junior season, he tore a tendon in his right ring finger.
He averaged 10 points and three rebounds per game as a junior, but was hoping his senior year would be his time to shine.
However, Waltz’s senior year didn’t live up to his standards either. He averaged 13 points, six rebounds and two assists.
“After my senior year, I had no offers other than Division III,” Waltz said. “I thought I could play at a higher level.”
Basketball is life
When Waltz decided to go to the SPIRE Academy in Geneva, Ohio, he knew that things would be different. It didn’t necessarily require a change in discipline. But Waltz would need to be more in-tune with balancing his schedule.
“I’ve always worked hard,” Waltz said. “I think it was disciplined at home, but I didn’t always have the resources to get what I wanted done. I didn’t have a gym I could go to at night where there aren’t 20 people or more on the court.”
While working out and playing for SPIRE, Waltz enjoyed the structured schedule. He also benefited from getting more attention from the coaching staff.
“I think the most important thing for me is the schedule,” Waltz siad. “I’m working out before practice. Then you have practice, lifting, and still go back and get shots and skill in. It’s more like being in college. You want to be prepared for that.”
Jay Slone, an assistant coach at SPIRE, said he ws happy with how Waltz progressed. Waltz averaged 13.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game for SPIRE. He shot 51 percent from the field and 39 percent from the 3-point line.
SPIRE finished 31-3.
"Kyle is very regimented," Slone said. "Every day he is the first or second in the gym and he is strict with his routines. He has a curious mind and is always trying to learn or understand."
Prepping for the next step
Before Waltz went to SPIRE, he was able to take some of the pressure off by playing in a few lives events. After playing in a spring live event, he ended up with eight offers. Waltz drew interest from American, Western Michigan, Fordham, Vermont, Pennsylvania and Loyola (Md.).
When Waltz made it to SPIRE, he had to adjust to living on his own the first time.
“It was definitely a challenge,” Waltz said. “For me, what helped was knowing that everyone else that was there was away from home. SPIRE has a ton of international kids. For me, we were all in it together and having fun.”
Slone said he wanted to see Waltz develop his toughness and decision making. Waltz was a good shot maker before he made it to SPIRE.
"We asked him to be more," Slone said. "Every day he improved leaps and bounds and I believe he is more ready for Miami because of it."
Waltz said he adjusted well to playing at SPIRE. He wasn’t intimidated by the size of the opponents or speed of the game.
“It was definitely a jump overall with athletes and size,” Waltz said. “But the speed of the game was fine. It was kind of like playing AAU where there is a lot of talent from a bigger area. I wasn’t just playing with local kids.”
