High School

La Salle College vs. Easton: Live Score Updates from This Heavyweight Pennsylvania Football Playoff Battle

Follow along as La Salla College and Easton face -off in the PIAA football state quarterfinals on Friday.

LaSalle College and Easton square off in a heavyweight PIAA state quarterfinal.
LaSalle College and Easton square off in a heavyweight PIAA state quarterfinal.

Two Pennsylvania schools will face off in the PIAA high school football state quarterfinals on Friday night.

La Salle College enters the game having a record of 10-1 overall. The Explorers are coming off a 31-16 win over Imhotep Charter in the first round.

Meanwhile, Easton enters the contest with an undefeated overall record of 13-0. The Rovers are coming off a 42-17 blowout victory over

The last two times these schools faced off in the playoffs were in 2009 and 2010, where La Salle College prevailed both times. The the two football programs will meet again at Bethlehem Area School District Stadium.

Players to Watch

La Salle College

Gavin Sidwar - QB: A senior and Missouri commit
Ahzir Nelson - RB: A junior
Joey O'Brian - WR/SAF: A senior and Notre Dame commit
JP Oates - TE: A senior and Temple commit
Grayson McKeogh - OL: A senior and Notre Dame commit

Easton

  • Cole Ordway - QB: A senior
  • Chris Martinez - RB: A senior
  • Andrew Biddle - WR: A senior

Pick 'Em Challenge

Let us know who you think will win by trying your hand at our Pick 'Em Challenge

Live Updates

(Refresh throughout the game for live updates, scores, key plays and analysis.)

1

2

3

4

F

La Salle College

Easton

1st Quarter

-

2nd Quarter

-

3rd Quarter

-

4th Quarter

-

Published
Harry Lichtman is a sports reporter based in Montgomery County, MD and the DC area. He also writes for Capitals Outsider and LastWordOnSports, and previously wrote for MLB Report, The Sports Pulse, the Baltimore Jewish Times, the Montgomery County Sentinel, and The Bottom Line newspaper at Frostburg State University. In 2020, Harry won an MDDC Press award for a story about former high school lacrosse head coach Jeff Fritz. Harry has been writing since 2016.

