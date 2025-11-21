La Salle College vs. Easton: Live Score Updates from This Heavyweight Pennsylvania Football Playoff Battle
Two Pennsylvania schools will face off in the PIAA high school football state quarterfinals on Friday night.
La Salle College enters the game having a record of 10-1 overall. The Explorers are coming off a 31-16 win over Imhotep Charter in the first round.
Meanwhile, Easton enters the contest with an undefeated overall record of 13-0. The Rovers are coming off a 42-17 blowout victory over
The last two times these schools faced off in the playoffs were in 2009 and 2010, where La Salle College prevailed both times. The the two football programs will meet again at Bethlehem Area School District Stadium.
Players to Watch
La Salle College
Gavin Sidwar - QB: A senior and Missouri commit
Ahzir Nelson - RB: A junior
Joey O'Brian - WR/SAF: A senior and Notre Dame commit
JP Oates - TE: A senior and Temple commit
Grayson McKeogh - OL: A senior and Notre Dame commit
Easton
- Cole Ordway - QB: A senior
- Chris Martinez - RB: A senior
- Andrew Biddle - WR: A senior
Live Updates
(Refresh throughout the game for live updates, scores, key plays and analysis.)
1
2
3
4
F
La Salle College
Easton
1st Quarter
-
2nd Quarter
-
3rd Quarter
-
4th Quarter
-