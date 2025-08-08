Linebackers to watch for the upcoming Pennsylvania high school football season
Pennsylvania’s state ability to produce quality linebackers should come as no surprise. The professional teams in the state are well-known for their defensive prowess, and many of the athletes support either the Eagles or the Steelers.
There are plenty of players to watch in Pennsylvania this year. Players are supported in alphabetical order by their last name. Players who are listed as an “edge” were excluded from this list.
Maurice Barnes, Bishop McDevitt, Senior
Barnes turned in a strong junior season to help the Crusaders win the PIAA Class 5A title. He recorded 90 tackles, including 34 solo stops. Barnes also picked up 6.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks.
Barnes intercepted two passes as well for Bishop McDevitt.
Justin Estevez, Delaware Valley, Senior
Estevez finished with 111 tackles and a sack for the Warriors last season. Estevez also forced two fumbles and contributed on offense for Delaware Valley.
Colsen Gatten, Pittsburgh Central Catholic, Senior
Gatten will have unfinished business with Central Catholic. The Vikings, who last won the PIAA’s Class 4A crown in 2015, reached the 6A title game last season, but were tripped up by St. Joseph’s Prep. Gatten, a Duke commit, recorded 51 tackles last season, intercepted three passes, and recorded 13 fumbles for Central Catholic.
Charlie Hepfl, Central Clarion, Senior
The Wildcats nearly became the first District 9 school ever to win a state title last year. Hepfl and Central Clarion’s tremendous defense was a large part of their run to the Class 2A final. He finished with 11 tackles for loss.
Hepfl collected 29 solo tackles and assisted on 122 others. Hepfl also knocked down two passes and recorded two others.
Reston Lehman, Peters Township, Senior
Lehman was a destroyer in the backfield for the Indians last season as they made a run to the WPIAL Class 5A final. Lehman finished with 10 tackles for loss. Lehman also recorded three sacks and was good in pass coverage, intercepting three passes.
Lehman has committed to play at Pitt.
Angel Luciano, Steelton-Highspire, Senior
The Steamrollers linebacker has committed to play at Minnesota.
Max Mohring, Malvern Prep, Senior
The future Kentucky linebacker is also a strong lacrosse player.
Zykir “Ziggy” Moore, Woodland Hills, Senior
Moore missed out on nearly all of last season after suffering an injury in the season opener. Moore committed to NC State and is back healthy this season.
Brandon Murphy, Clairton, Sophomore
Murphy nearly helped the Bears collect their 15th WPIAL title last season. He finished with 102 total tackles and nine sacks. Clairton reached the WPIAL final before losing to Fort Cherry.
Murphy already has earned scholarship offers from Pitt, Kentucky, Syracuse and Penn State, among others.
Terry Wiggins, Coateville, Senior
Wiggins, a second-team all-state selection, committed to play at Penn State.
-Josh Rizzo | rizzo42789@gmail.com | @J_oshrizzo