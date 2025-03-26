National high school mascot bracket, Round 2: Vote for William Allen Canaries or Green Mountain Valley Gumbies
Round 1 is in the books, and High School on SI's 2025 NCAA Tournament-style contest to pick the best high school mascot in America is on to the second round.
Complete national high school mascot bracket
Vote below for the No. 6-seeded William Allen Canaries (Pennsylvania) or the No. 14-seeded Green Mountain Valley Gumbies (Vermont) to advance to the Sweet 16.
The winner will face either the Center Point-Urbana Stormin' Pointers (Iowa) or Annandale Atoms (Virginia).
The Canaries beat the Mt. Pleasant Kilties (Rhode Island) in Round 1, while the Gumbies edged out the Spanish Fort Toros (Alabama).
Voting for this matchup will conclude Wednesday, April 2, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time.
High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You are limited to one vote every 6 hours and are encouraged to share our polls with others.
6. William Allen Canaries (Pennsylvania)
From the Our History section of the William Allen website: “In 1916, when the present main building opened, the Allentown High School colors were yellow and blue. The faculty and students interested in producing literary journals developed a magazine entitled, ‘The Canary and Blue.’ Somehow, the word ‘Canary,’ denoting one of the school colors, caught on and the bird became the mascot for the high school. The brave canary is known locally as the only bird to fly safely through a hurricane in its hope to beat perennial rival Bethlehem Area School District Liberty High’s Hurricanes.”
14. Green Mountain Valley School Gumbies (Vermont)
From the “Why Gumby?” section on the school website: “In the late 1980s, the GMVS girls soccer team was making a run at the state championship title. After one game, a reporter asked the team what their mascot was. They looked at one another – they didn’t have an official mascot – and in a moment of creativity, one girl spoke up. ‘Well, we’re flexible, we’re agile, we’re fun…I guess we’re the Gumbies.’ The name stuck.”
