New emphasis on flopping hasn't yet flipped the script in Pennsylvania high school basketball
Springdale boys basketball coach Scott Ruppert believed the most significant impact he would see regarding the new rule on flopping would revolve around block/charge calls.
But that hasn’t been the case. The Dynamos have been involved in two games where flop warnings were issued.
“Both were very early in the season,” Ruppert said. “Both were for the shooter falling after the shot when contact was not made by the defender. I felt they were fair, and deserved calls, in the heat of the game. I’ll be honest, I thought I’d see it more on charge calls this year.”
The experience for many varsity coaches throughout Western Pennsylvania have been similar. There were a few flop warnings early in the season, but for the most part, officials have stayed away from blowing the whistle.
Many coaches around the state are OK with this, as the rule change adds more to officials’ plates, who have many other things to worry about. More than a few coaches have said they would prefer not to see a high-stakes game settled with a flop call.
“Officials already shoulder enough burden on the floor between managing the game, working with coaches/players and keeping tempers in check,” Ruppert said. “They don’t get paid enough. To add a subjective call like flopping to their responsibilities is not a small task. In fast-paced games, these are split-second calls that could be called in sometimes tight situations that dramatically shift the outcome of a game. It’s not always going to be more clear.”
Removing “dishonest acts” from the game
Trying to discern when a player is flopping is difficult for officials.
There is no benefit of replay during high school games for referees to take a closer look. The Nationals Federation of High School’s Basketball Rules Committee addressed flopping as one of 12 rules changes approved last May.
In a news release, the NFHS defined flopping as “when a player simulates being fouled or makes theatrical or exaggerated movements when there is no illegal contact.” There is a wide array of actions that can result in a flop warning such as embellishing contact when going up for a shot or using a “head bob” to simulate contact.
The NFHS also established the procedure for officials to issue a warning on the first instance of a flop during a game. The teams were responsible for recording the warning in the scorebook and the head coach had to be notified.
If a second flop was called, the offending team would be assessed a team technical foul.
“(The committee) is hoping to get those dishonest acts out of the same,” Billy Stickland, the executive director of the Alaska School Activities Association and chair of the NFHS basketball Rules Committee, said in a news release when the rule was announced.
Getting the word out
Belle Vernon girls basketball coach Cornelious Nesbit knows legislating such a rule is a difficult line to walk. The Leopards drew their only warning on a block charge call during a game earlier this season. From Nesbit’s perspective, it was tough because his player had drawn a charge on a similar play a few possessions before she drew a warning.
“I asked the ref what she did wrong when we got the warning and his answer told me it was really hard on him and I respect that,” Nesbit said. “He felt like there wasn’t enough contact. So I took it upon myself like any new rule to really emphasize how to take a charge and you have to get contact.”
Nesbit said he feels like it will take officials time to adjust and to communicate how players can avoid the infraction. Teams, likewise, will have to continue educating themselves.
Fox Chapel girls basketball coach Marty Matvey said the Foxes have only been warned one this season. Before the game, Matvey said he was talking to that official about how difficult the rule was to enforce.
While Matvey didn’t agree with the call, it didn’t outrage him either, because it was a warning.
“I do believe the ref did the right thing and gave us the warning first, which was fine,” Matvey said. “I do not think it was flopping because our player was set up before contact was made.”
