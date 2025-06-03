North Allegheny’s Cole Young Makes Historic MLB Debut With Walk-Off for Mariners
It’s been a memorable week for North Allegheny High School baseball alumnus Cole Young to say the least as the 21-year old was called up to the Seattle Mariners on June 1, making the majors in the second-fastest time of any Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic League (WPIAL) player drafted in the first round of the MLB Draft straight out of high school. Gateway’s Tim Conroy went right to majors after drafted in 1978.
Here’s a clip of Young calling his family with the exciting news:
Walk-Off Debut: A Moment for the Ages
Not only did Young get the call up but in his MLB debut that same day, the Mariners’ top prospect hit a walk-off fielder’s choice in the bottom of the 11th inning as part of a 1-for-4, one-walk debut to lead Seattle to a 5-4 win over the Minnesota Twins. In doing so, Young became just the second player in recorded MLB history with a walk, and walk-off in his MLB debut.
A Dominant High School Career at North Allegheny
Young’s high school career at North Allegheny was nothing short of extraordinary, establishing him as one of the most decorated players in the region’s history. He achieved a rare honor by becoming the first freshman to be named to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s All-Area team, an accolade he earned every year of his high school tenure.
His junior and senior seasons were particularly remarkable, as he was named Player of the Year by both the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and the Trib Live High School Sports Network. During his senior year, Young showcased his offensive prowess, batting .433 with eight doubles, four triples, two home runs, and an impressive 1.364 OPS (on-base plus slugging). All the while, he maintained a batting average above .400 in each of his four high school seasons.
Defensively, Young was equally impressive, demonstrating versatility and reliability in the field. Over the course of 73 games at North Allegheny, he recorded a .951 fielding percentage, committing only 12 errors in 105 total chances. His ability to combine elite offensive production with strong defensive skills made him a standout prospect and a highly sought-after talent in the 2022 MLB Draft.
Early Pro Career and Rapid Ascent Through the Minors
After signing with the Seattle Mariners, turning down a scholarship to Duke University, Young began his professional journey in the summer of 2022. He debuted with the Arizona Complex League Mariners, where he played for one week in August before being promoted to the Low-A Modesto Nuts for a 10-game stint to close out the season. In 2023, Young returned to Modesto to start the season, continuing to develop his skills before earning a promotion to the High-A Everett Aquasox. His performance improved significantly at Everett, where he posted an .884 on-base plus slugging percentage, a notable increase from his .825 OPS with Modesto, signaling his ability to adapt and excel at higher levels of competition.
Ranked Among Baseball’s Top Prospects in 2024
Heading into the 2024 season, Young was recognized as one of baseball’s top prospects, ranked among the top 70 by prominent scouting outlets, including MLB.com, Baseball America, Baseball Prospectus, and FanGraphs. To prepare for the physical demands of professional baseball, he dedicated his offseason to strength training, adding 10 pounds of muscle through an intensive weightlifting program.
Assigned to the Double-A Arkansas Travelers for the 2024 season, Young continued to showcase his versatility and skill, batting .271 with a .369 on-base percentage and a .390 slugging percentage. He hit nine home runs, stole 23 bases, and demonstrated his speed and athleticism on the basepaths. His performance earned him a selection to the prestigious 2024 All-Star Futures Game.
During the 2024 season, Young faced challenges, including playing in a pitcher-friendly home ballpark that prompted him to adjust his hitting approach. Initially aiming to hit for more power, he shifted his focus to prioritizing contact and consistency, a decision that contributed to his solid statistical output. However, Young also dealt with wrist discomfort during the season, which may have impacted his performance and limited his participation in the Arizona Fall League to just one game with the Peoria Javelinas.
Triple-A Success in 2025 Set the Stage
In 2025, Young began the season with the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers, a significant step closer to the major leagues. In 54 games with Tacoma, he batted .277, with a .392 on-base percentage and a .461 slugging percentage, hitting five home runs, driving in 26 RBIs, and stealing four bases.
Carrying the WPIAL Banner to the Big Leagues
In journeying from a high school phenom to a major league player, Young carries the hopes of his hometown and the WPIAL baseball community, poised to make an impact in the big leagues.