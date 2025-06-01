Seattle Mariners' Prospect Makes Wild History with Impressive Major League Debut
Promoted on Saturday morning, Seattle Mariners' top prospect Cole Young made some unique history on Saturday night as the M's beat the Minnesota Twins 5-4 at T-Mobile Park.
He hit a walk-off fielders choice in the bottom of the 11th inning as part of a 1-for-4 debut. He also had a walk.
Per Alex Mayer of Mariners PR:
Cole Young is the second player in recorded @MLB history with a walk, hit & walk-off in his MLB debut. The other: Samad Taylor for the Royals on June 17, 2023. Young’s teammate and replacement at second base last night for the Tacoma @RainiersLand? Samad Taylor.
And there's also this one, more simply:
Cole Young is the first player in @Mariners history with a walk-off plate appearance in his @MLB debut.
The No. 43 prospect in baseball, per MLB Pipeline, Young was a first-round pick of the Mariners in the 2022 draft out of the Pennsylvania high school ranks. He was hitting .277 at Triple-A Tacoma with a .392 on-base percentage. He had five homers and 26 RBIs. He figures to see regular playing time at second base, though he can play shortstop as well.
After the win, the Mariners are now 31-26 and back in first place in the American League West. They'll take on the Twins again on Sunday for the series finale with first pitch coming at 1:10 p.m. PT. Right-hander Luis Castillo will pitch against Chris Paddack.
Castillo is 4-3 with a 3.32 ERA. Paddack is 2-5 with a 3.92.
