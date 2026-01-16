North Hills Is Turning to One of Its Own to Restore a Power as a Championship Name Comes Home
Eric Kasperowicz spent plenty of time atop the Pennsylvania high school football mountain. As a player at North Hills, Kasperowicz was a Parade All-American quarterback who led the Indians to WPIAL and PIAA championships in 1993.
Kasperowicz would later guide Pine-Richland to four WPIAL championships and two state championships as a coach.
Now, after a stint at Mars, Kasperowicz will take over his hometown program.
North Hills announced in a news release on Thursday night that Kasperowicz will be back with the Indians as head coach this fall. He will take over for interim coach Brody Zangaro.
Zangaro took over for Pat Carey, who took off last season for a sabbatical due to health concerns.
“North Hills has always been home for me,” Kasperowicz said in a news release. “To have the opportunity to lead this program as an alumnus, former coach and current teacher is incredibly meaningful. I’m committed to developing young people on and off the field, honoring the proud tradition of North HIlls football, and building a program our students, families and community can be proud of.”
Kasperowicz’s old and new program made playoffs last season
The Indians finished 3-8 last season, including a 3-2 record in the WPIAL Class 5A Northeast Conference. North Hills qualified for the playoffs, losing 35-7 in the first round to Bethel Park.
While at Mars, Kasperowicz led the Planets to a 8-3 overall record, including a 4-1 mark in the Class 4A Greater Allegheny Conference. Kasperowicz finished his time at Mars with a 30-17 record.
Mars lost 31-14 in the first round of the playoffs to Thomas Jefferson. During Kasperowicz’s time at Mars, he helped the Planets reach the WPIAL semifinals in 2023 and 2024.
North Hills looks for way back to the top
The Indians were long considered one of the top programs in Western Pennsylvania. The 1987 team was voted national champions by the USA Today. North Hills has won four WPIAL championships, but hasn’t claimed a championship since 1993, when it also won the state crown.
The Indians last reached the WPIAL championship game in 2002 when it lost to Woodland Hills 15-6 at Heinz Field.
Kasperowicz has remained a teacher at North Hills throughout his coaching stops.
“Having a football coach who works in the building every day matters,” North Hills Athletic Director Patrick Weber said in a news release. “Eric understands what North Hills football represents because he has lived it as a player, coach and educator. He knows our students, our culture and is committed to building a program that reflects the values of North Hills.”
Kasperowicz has the pedigree
Kasperowicz established his credentials on the state’s coaching scene during his time with Pine-Richland. During eight seasons with the Rams, Kasperowicz compiled an 85-18 record.
Kasperowicz was dismissed five months after he led Pine-Richland to the 2020 PIAA Class 5A championship when the Rams beat Cathedral Prep, 48-7.
There was an investigation into hazing within the program. Kasperowicz denied the allegations.
--Josh Rizzo |rizzo42789@gmail.com| @J_oshrizzo