High School

All in the Neighborhood: Bulldogs Hold Off a Late rally from Serra Catholic to Win Second Consecutive WPIAL Title

The Neighborhood Academy had to hold off a ferocious rally from section rival Serra Catholic to win its second consecutive title.

Josh Rizzo

The Neighborhood Academy's Kedron Gilmore finishes a layup past Serra Catholic's Brayden Graham during the first half of the WPIAL Class 1A championship game Thursday night at Petersen Events Center. Gilmore tied for a game-high 24 points and added seven rebounds.
The Neighborhood Academy's Kedron Gilmore finishes a layup past Serra Catholic's Brayden Graham during the first half of the WPIAL Class 1A championship game Thursday night at Petersen Events Center. Gilmore tied for a game-high 24 points and added seven rebounds. / Josh Rizzo

PITTSBURGH – The hair on the right side of Jordan Marks’ head was wet and sticking straight up. His dress shirt was sopping wet and his suit was wrinkled.

A Celebratory Dousing

The Neighborhood Academy boys basketball coach lost his stylized look when he went into the locker room following the WPIAL Class A championship game Thursday night at Petersen Events Center. Despite warnings, the Bulldogs doused their coach with water to celebrate their 60-48 win over Serra Catholic, which gave the school their second consecutive title.

“They are going to be running a lot on Monday for that now,” Marks joked. “I told them not to do it. I think they are fixing up the locker room right now, so we apologize to whatever team is in there for the 5A game.”

Neighborhood Turned Back a Second Half Storm

Neighborhood Academy (21-3) weathered a storm in the second half to raise the trophy. The Bulldogs used a 15-2 run to end the game to pull away from the Eagles.

Neighborhood Academy guard Dante Wright, who finished with 11 points, said the team was on the same page.

“I feel like another reason we were able to pull that out is we stayed together,” Wright said. “We never gave up on each other. We always believed in each other.”

Serra Catholic WPIAL Pennsylvania basketball
Serra Catholic's Tyler Graham heads toward the rim for a layup after getting a steal before halftime during the first half of the WPIAL Class 1A title game Thursday night at Petersen Events Center. / Josh Rizzo

Outside Looking In

Serra (14-10) was betrayed by its long-range shooting. The Eagles were 0-of-13 from beyond the arc. 

This was Serra’s third loss to the Bulldogs this season. Neighborhood Academy, which beat the Eagles in the WPIAL title game, won by 10 and three points in the regular season this year.

Serra, which was seeded sixth, needed some shooting to spring an upset.

“That’s the whole game,” Eagles coach A.J. Corso said. “Usually we find a way to make a few threes and they weren’t falling today.”

Serra trailed by 26-25 at halftime and saw the deficit fall to nine by the end of the third quarter before it clawed back.

If the Eagles were going to win, they were going to need their defense to help them out.

“Just coming together and getting stops,” said Sapid, who had 24 points and nine rebounds. “We just had to keep stopping and scoring.”

Eagles Make Their Run

Sapida capped an 11-0 run for Serra with 5 minutes, 7 seconds remaining with a layup to put the Eagles ahead 46-45. Brayden Graham also scored 10 points for Serra Catholic.

Neighborhood Academy forward Derrick Hardenman felt like the Bulldogs were ready for the battle.

“I feel as though we’re used to that in practice,” Hardenman said. “Every day is just like it. We practice every day like we’re practicing for a state championship. When we’re in situations like this, it’s like second nature to us.”

WPIAL Pennsylvania basketball Neighborhood Academy
The Neighborhood Academy's Dante Wright lets go of a running jumper in the lane over Serra Catholic's Tyler Graham Thursday night during the WPIAL Class 1A title game at Petersen Events Center. / Josh Rizzo

Neighborhood Academy’s Offense Made Shots When It Counted

The Bulldogs and Eagles both struggled to make shots. Neighborhood Academy shot 38.8 percent (19-of-49) from the field. Kedron Gilmore tied for a game-high with 24 points and added seven rebounds.

“The first half we hit as well, but we picked it up,” Gilmore said. “It got better. We stacked stops and we were able to pull away at the end.”

Trey McMurray made two free throws with 2:03 remaining to put the Bulldogs ahead for good.

Neighborhood Academy is looking forward to having an opportunity to defend its PIAA title. Marks would like to avoid unscheduled baths.

But the Bulldogs are happy to celebrate together.

“It feels great,” Gilmore said. “It’s fun to win.”

--Josh Rizzo |rizzo42789@gmail.com| @J_oshrizzo

Published
Josh Rizzo
JOSH RIZZO

Josh Rizzo has served as a sports writer for high school and college sports for more than 15 years. Rizzo graduated from Slippery Rock University in 2010 and Penn-Trafford High School in 2007. During his time working at newspapers in Illinois, Missouri, and Pennsylvania, he covered everything from demolition derby to the NCAA women's volleyball tournament. Rizzo was named Sports Writer of the Year by Gatehouse Media Class C in 2011. He also won a first-place award for feature writing from the Missouri Press Association. In Pennsylvania, Rizzo was twice given a second-place award for sports deadline reporting from the Pennsylvania Associated Press Managing Editors. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2025

Home/Pennsylvania