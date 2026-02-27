All in the Neighborhood: Bulldogs Hold Off a Late rally from Serra Catholic to Win Second Consecutive WPIAL Title
PITTSBURGH – The hair on the right side of Jordan Marks’ head was wet and sticking straight up. His dress shirt was sopping wet and his suit was wrinkled.
A Celebratory Dousing
The Neighborhood Academy boys basketball coach lost his stylized look when he went into the locker room following the WPIAL Class A championship game Thursday night at Petersen Events Center. Despite warnings, the Bulldogs doused their coach with water to celebrate their 60-48 win over Serra Catholic, which gave the school their second consecutive title.
“They are going to be running a lot on Monday for that now,” Marks joked. “I told them not to do it. I think they are fixing up the locker room right now, so we apologize to whatever team is in there for the 5A game.”
Neighborhood Turned Back a Second Half Storm
Neighborhood Academy (21-3) weathered a storm in the second half to raise the trophy. The Bulldogs used a 15-2 run to end the game to pull away from the Eagles.
Neighborhood Academy guard Dante Wright, who finished with 11 points, said the team was on the same page.
“I feel like another reason we were able to pull that out is we stayed together,” Wright said. “We never gave up on each other. We always believed in each other.”
Outside Looking In
Serra (14-10) was betrayed by its long-range shooting. The Eagles were 0-of-13 from beyond the arc.
This was Serra’s third loss to the Bulldogs this season. Neighborhood Academy, which beat the Eagles in the WPIAL title game, won by 10 and three points in the regular season this year.
Serra, which was seeded sixth, needed some shooting to spring an upset.
“That’s the whole game,” Eagles coach A.J. Corso said. “Usually we find a way to make a few threes and they weren’t falling today.”
Serra trailed by 26-25 at halftime and saw the deficit fall to nine by the end of the third quarter before it clawed back.
If the Eagles were going to win, they were going to need their defense to help them out.
“Just coming together and getting stops,” said Sapid, who had 24 points and nine rebounds. “We just had to keep stopping and scoring.”
Eagles Make Their Run
Sapida capped an 11-0 run for Serra with 5 minutes, 7 seconds remaining with a layup to put the Eagles ahead 46-45. Brayden Graham also scored 10 points for Serra Catholic.
Neighborhood Academy forward Derrick Hardenman felt like the Bulldogs were ready for the battle.
“I feel as though we’re used to that in practice,” Hardenman said. “Every day is just like it. We practice every day like we’re practicing for a state championship. When we’re in situations like this, it’s like second nature to us.”
Neighborhood Academy’s Offense Made Shots When It Counted
The Bulldogs and Eagles both struggled to make shots. Neighborhood Academy shot 38.8 percent (19-of-49) from the field. Kedron Gilmore tied for a game-high with 24 points and added seven rebounds.
“The first half we hit as well, but we picked it up,” Gilmore said. “It got better. We stacked stops and we were able to pull away at the end.”
Trey McMurray made two free throws with 2:03 remaining to put the Bulldogs ahead for good.
Neighborhood Academy is looking forward to having an opportunity to defend its PIAA title. Marks would like to avoid unscheduled baths.
But the Bulldogs are happy to celebrate together.
“It feels great,” Gilmore said. “It’s fun to win.”
