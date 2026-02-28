Sewickley Academy's Large Lineup Propels It Over Jeannette in WPIAL Class 2A final
PITTSBURGH - Sewickley Academy boys basketball coach Mike Iuzzolino doesn’t believe that having a talented lineup, with exceptional size, relieves teenagers of the pressure of winning games.
The Panthers Uses Its Size to Prevail in the Season's Biggest Moment
The Class 2A Panthers towered over many of their opponents this season, rolling out a lineup featuring 6-foot-8 forwards Adam Ikamba and Mamadou Kane among four other players listed at 6-5 or taller.
Sewickley Academy won its first WPIAL title since 2018 by beating top-seeded Jeanette, 52-38, Friday at Petersen Events Center. It was the sixth championship in school history.
“That’s a lot of pressure on young kids to say, ‘Oh, you guys should win.’ And if you don’t, you’re not good,” said Izzuolino, who played for the Dallas Mavericks. “They’ve handled every single challenge. I heard it all year long. Wait til you play them, wait til you play them. We didn’t run from anybody, we just played them.”
Sewickley Academy, which improved to 25-1, only lost to Roselle Catholic (NJ).
Kane said the Panthers know showing up and being big won’t win every game.
“That’s a big advantage,” Kane said. “But if you have the size and you don’t play hard … it doesn’t matter.
Tensions Boiled Over Following the Game
The Jayhawks (22-2) upset Sewickley Academy, 45-25, in the WPIAL semifinals last season. During the handshake line following the game, Jeannette and the Panthers were exchanged in a skirmish that had to be separated.
Jayhawks guard Kymon’e Brown, who finished with 10 points, said Jeannette believes it could win a rematch in the state playoffs.
“We are going to win the game,” Brown said. “I’m telling y’all now we will win.”
Brown was disappointed with how the Jayhawks started the game defensively.
“We played terrible the whole first half,” Brown said. “We played terribly. We double teamed and they got open threes. I mean anybody can make catch-and-shoot 3s, anybody.”
Sewickley Academy Started Strong
The Panthers settled in quickly, scoring 22 seconds on a dunk by Adam Ikamba, who finished with 14 points.
Sewickley Academy forced a turnover on the ensuing inbounds and stretched the lead to 5-0 on a 3-pointer by Lucas Grimsley.
Drew Steals would add another three during an 8-2 run to open the game.
“That gave us a lot of energy from the bench to the players on the court,” said Kane, who finished with 14 points and seven rebounds.
Jayhawks Struggled to Score
Jeanette shot 38.1%(16-of-42) from the field and only made 11.1% (1-of-9) of its 9 3-point attempts. Jayhawks coach Adrian Batts said it was a tough matchup.
“It’s tough, and I have to watch how I say this, but it’s tough when you play against guys that are just basketball guys,” Batts said. “We’re not going to make an excuse because we’re going to see them again in the western final. I know our guys are hungry.”
Sewickley Academy Ready for Next Step
The Panthers reached the PIAA final last season and fell short. Sewickley is hoping to change things around.
Ikamba said the Panthers have prepared for the battle.
“All summer and all year long we’ve been practicing hard,” Ikamba said. “For the intensity, every time I practice coach is trying to push us to play and help each other.”
--Josh Rizzo |rizzo42789@gmail.com| @J_oshrizzo