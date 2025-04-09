Penn Hills snaps 64-match losing streak in section play by knocking off Plum
On a surprisingly cold, snowy April day, Penn Hills boys' volleyball coach Will Piccolino hoped his team built a proverbial snowball that would linger long past when the temperatures warmed up.
The Indians beat Plum, 3-1, Tuesday night during a Section 4-3A battle at home. It was the first time Penn Hills had won a section game since it swept the Mustangs on April 17, 2018. The Indians losing streak in section play lasted 64 matches.
Excluding the 2020 season, which wasn’t played due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Penn Hills went five full seasons without a section win.
The Indians' slide started in 2018, when they lost their final seven section contests after beating Plum.
“Hopefully, it’s a snowball effect,” Piccolino said. “Because of what we just had in the locker room, I hope they get addicted. I hope they get addicted to winning and bringing back the name of the program and going from there.”
Honoring the past
Penn Hills senior Lucian McCollim was relieved to see the streak end. He was even happier that one of his former teammates, Brayden Mallory, was in the crowd to witness it.
“He was a senior when I was a freshman,” McCollim said. “It feels good to be able to win with him here and all the other seniors that I grew up with.”
McCollin finished with two aces.
Penn Hills (2-3, 1-1) is now one match away from equaling its win total from last season. The Indians have been more competitive in matches this season.
Penn Hills lost in five sets to Franklin Regional and in four sets to Bethel Park.
“We’ve made huge leaps,” McCollim said. “It’s really nice to see because I’ve been here for four years and we never won a section game, ever.”
Sick Problem in the WPIAL
The boys volleyball season in the Pittsburgh area has been plagued with matches being postponed due to teams not having players available due to illness. A planned match between two top-10 ranked teams in Class 2A, Mars and Shaler, was postponed after the Planets had too many players unavailable.
Penn Hills had an earlier section match with Fox Chapel delayed due to the same reason. Plum coach William Marzina said they had a scheduled match with the Foxes last week that was postponed.
The Mustangs had four varsity players out with illness. Plum’s issues were compounded when they lost Bryce Nabozny to an injury in the first set.
“I don’t know what everyone had, but we canceled against Fox Chapel last week,” Marzina said. “Now, it’s kind of hitting us hard. … Whenever we play them again, I will say right now, it’ll be a different story.”
Penn Hills senior setter Anthony Collins said the Indians will have to be ready for new wrinkles the next time around.
“We take that with a grain of salt,” Collins said. “We know that later in the season that it’s going to be a different team and we have to adapt.”
Grice nearly spoiled the party
Penn Hills won the first two sets, but struggled to serve in the third set and Plum was able to cut the deficit to 2-1. The Indians had a 19-12 lead when Max Grice stepped to the service line.
Grice rolled off several strong jump serves that brought the Mustangs within two points.
After Grice’s next serve got stuck in the net, Penn Hills was able to grind out the final few points to pick up the win.
“We’re more resilient,” Collins said. “I think we can rise to the occasion a lot. You know, even if we go down early, we should find a way to rally back.”
Will Clark led Penn Hills with 11 kills, while Calix Clark contributed nine kills and two blocks. Dylan Bishop had a team-high 19 digs, while Will Clark was second with 12.
Piccolino was happy with the all-around effort.
“One thing I was really happy with today was accountability from the players, not just from me,” Piccolino said. “My setters were reassuring us that we can pass, we can get it in. Some players were hot, some players weren’t. We picked each other up the whole time and that was necessary to pull out a win.”
--Josh Rizzo | rizzo42789@gmail.com| @J_oshrizzo