Pennsylvania High School Basketball Notebook - Dec. 15, 2025
Coral Prosser has drawn plenty of Division I interest during her first two seasons at Berlin Brothersvalley. She gave all of the interested observers something else to think about during a rematch of last season's PIAA Class 2A girls basketball championship game with Bishop McCort Thursday night at the Bradley Center in Johnstown.
Prosser scored 16 of her 24 points in the second half to help the Mountaineers beat the Crimson Crushers, 43-39.
Berlin Brothersvalley beat Bishop McCort in the 2024 state championship game, 62-50. It was the Mountaineers' second championship in school history. Berlin Brothersvalley also won the Class 1A final in 2019.
Bishop McCort led the game 39-34 with 4:10 remaining. Bryn Prosser scored the go-ahead basket with around 2 minutes remaining.
Cathedral Prep boys top 100 points
The Ramblers never stepped off the gas during its game with Northeast Friday night. Cathedral Prep set a new program record for points in a game during a 106-72 win.
Nando Mirarchi led the Ramblers with 37 points, while Michael Thompson added 23 and Ahmari Horton scored 20. Cathedral Prep's previous record for points in a game was 99.
How many 3s?
Westtown School's Marshall Bailey had a shooting performance to remember during a win over New Jersey's Compass Academy. Bailey made 12 3-pointers and finished with 38 points.
The Pennsylvania high school record for 3-pointers made in a game was set by Turkeyfoot Valley's Chandler Enos in 2017. He made 14 treys in a 79-22 win over Salisbury.
Westtown School coach TJ Berger also earned his 400th career win.
Gribble sets record
Greensburg Central Catholic guard Erica Gribble has been moving her way up the history books all winer. Since the start of this season, Gribble set the Centurions' record for points by a girls player, eclipsing the mark of 1,725 points set by Ashley Henderson.
This Thursday, Gribble scored 22 points to help GCC knock off Steel Valley, 78-13. Gribble became the school's all-time leading scorer regardless of gender, raising her total to 1,771 points, which eclipsed Franco Sebastiani's total of 1,751.
Ky McNichol hits 200 wins
Springfield Delco girls basketball beat Marple Newtown 51-24 Tuesday night to help Ky McNichol reach 200 wins in her coaching career. McNichol is in her 12th season leading the program.
Sweeney continues scoring tear
Hershey's Cameron Sweeney topped 1,000 points in his career on Dec. 6. But the Trojans' senior hasn't stopped there. Sweeney scored 18 points in the second half of Hershey's 60-55 win over Mechanicsburg and finished with 24 for the game.
Smethport halts skid at Couderport
The Hubbers turned in a strong fourth quarter to beat Coudersport 47-39 on the road. It was Smethport's first win at Coudersport since 2014, snapping a skid of 11 straight defeats.
Madey McKean led the Hubbers with 22 points and 12 rebounds.
