Vote: Who is the Pennsylvania Winter Sports Boys Athlete of the Week - Dec. 15, 2025
The winter sports schedule is underway in Pennsylvania. There have been plenty of strong performances from around the state thus far this season.
With many showcase events across several sports, here are some boys athletes from around the state that stood out this past week. All players are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Vote on which one had the best week.
Voting concludes on Dec. 21 at 11:59 p.m. PT and the winner will be announced in next week's poll.
Jordan Ashby, Lancaster Country Day boys basketball
Ashby scored 14 points to help his team pick up a win over Annville-Cleona and topped 1,000 points for his career.
Marshall Bailey, Westtown School boys basketball
Bailey broke a school record by scoring 38 points and made 12 3-pointers to help the Moose beat Compass Academy (N.J.), 84-67. The school’s record was previously set in 2020 by TJ Berger.
Braden Boardman, Shippensburg wrestling
Boardman has made an impact as a freshman for the Greyhounds wrestling team. He is off to a 10-1 start and won the 107-pound division at the Carlisle Classic.
James Brenner, Germantown Academy boys basketball
Brenner scored 19 points to help Germantown beat Shipley Friday night. Brenner now has more than 1,000 points for his career.
Colin Dinyar, Conemaugh Township boys basketball
Dinyar recorded a double-double to help the Indians win the UPJ Mountain Cat Tournament title. Conemaugh Township beat Berlin Brothersvalley in the final.
Chase Hurst, Lancaster Mennonite boys basketball
Hurt scored 25 points to push Lancaster Mennonite to a win over Columbia and help him reach the 1,000-point plateau.
Fischer Ielase, South Allegheny boys basketbalI
Ielase finished with a career-high 27 points and made seven 3-pointers to help the Gladiators pick up a 21-point win over Washington.
Sammy Jackson, Roman Catholic boys basketball
Jackson scored a game-high 18 points to help the Cahilities pick up a win over Plymouth-Whiemarsh at the Kobe Bryant Play-by-Play Classic at Neumann University.
Aiden McKee, Warrior Run boys basketball
McKee finished with a double-double, recording 20 points and 13 rebounds in a big win over Jersey Shore. McKee also had five blocks and three assists.
Nazir Meredith, Lewisburg boys basketball
Meredith scored a team-high 16 points to help the Green Dragons beat Mifflin County, 64-62.
Nando Mirarchi, Cathedral Prep boys basketball
The Ramblers turned in a program-best offensive performance, scoring 106 points in a 34-point win over Northeast Friday. Mirarchi led the scoring effort, scoring 37 points.
Mike Rush, Marple Newtown boys basketball
Rush scored 17 points and added six rebounds to help the Tigers beat Motivation High School.
Cooper Roscosky, Kiski Area Cavaliers wrestling
Roscosky, the defending WPIAL Class 3A 215-pound champion and PIAA runner-up, picked up 7 wins during the first week of the schedule. During the Kiski duals, Roscosky earned a pair of wins over state-ranked wrestlers.
Cameron Sweeney, Hershey boys basketball
Cameron Sweeney scored a game-high 34 points to help Hershey beat Kingsway, 62-40.
Bo Bassett, Bishop McCort wrestling
Bassett became the first every four-time champion at the Walsh Jesuit (OH) Ironman Invitational, considered the nation's most presitigious and toughest in-season high school wrestling event.