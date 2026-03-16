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Pennsylvania High School Boys Basketball 2026 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (PIAA) - March 16-17, 2026

Get every bracket and matchup in the 2026 Pennsylvania high school basketball playoffs
Ben Dagg|
Pennsylvania high school basketball semifinals
Pennsylvania high school basketball semifinals | Paul Weaver

The 2026 Pennsylvania high school boys basketball state playoffs continue on Monday, March 16, with Semifinal games for all divisions.

High School On SI has brackets for every division in the PIAA high school boys basketball playoffs.

The PIAA state championships begin on March 19.

Pennsylvania High School Boys Basketball 2026 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (PIAA) - March 16-17, 2026

CLASS 1A BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Semifinals

High Point Baptist Academy vs. Sankofa Freedom Academy - 3/16

Elk County Catholic vs. Neighborhood Academy - 3/16

CLASS 2A BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Semifinals

Old Forge vs. United Valley - 3/17

Sewickley Academy vs. Mercyhurst Prep - 3/17

CLASS 3A BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Semifinals

West Catholic vs. Notre Dame-Green Pond - 3/17

Trinity vs. Bishop Guilfoyle - 3/17

CLASS 4A BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Semifinals

Devon Prep vs. Lewisburg - TBD

Carver High School of Obama Academy of International Studies - TBD

CLASS 5A BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Semifinals

Monsignor Bonner/Archbishop Prendergast Catholic vs. Upper Moreland - 3/16

West York Area vs. Chartiers Valley - TBD

CLASS 6A BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Semifinals

Imhotep Charter vs. Father Judge - 3/17

Central Dauphin vs. Upper St. Clair - 3/17

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Ben Dagg
BEN DAGG

Ben Dagg began his career in the sports world in 2020 as a sports statistician at his alma mater, Carroll College. Following his undergraduate studies, while taking a masters in sports management and coaching, he assisted in the tournament coordination of Surf Cup International, an elite youth soccer tournament in Rome, Italy. In 2023, he returned to the Pacific Northwest where he became a data operations account manager for SBLive.

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