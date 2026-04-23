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Florida (FHSAA) High School Softball Playoffs: District Brackets, Schedule

Get every bracket for the Florida high school softball playoffs
Jack Butler|
Sandalwood Saints Madison Seprish (2) outs Tocoi Creek Toros Ryleigh Williams (9) in the top of the second inning at Sandalwood High School in Jacksonville, Fla. Wednesday April 22, 2026. Tocoi Creek defeated Sandlewood 10-1.
Sandalwood Saints Madison Seprish (2) outs Tocoi Creek Toros Ryleigh Williams (9) in the top of the second inning at Sandalwood High School in Jacksonville, Fla. Wednesday April 22, 2026. Tocoi Creek defeated Sandlewood 10-1. | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2026 Florida high school softball playoffs begin on Monday, April 27 with districts throughout the state. High School On SI has every district bracket for all seven classifications.

CLASS 1A BRACKETS

District 1 (select to view full bracket details)

District 2

District 3

District 4

District 5

District 6

District 7

District 8

District 9

District 10

District 11

District 12

District 13

District 14

District 15

District 16

CLASS 2A BRACKETS

District 1

District 2

District 3

District 4

District 5

District 6

District 7

District 8

District 9

District 10

District 11

District 12

District 13

District 14

District 15

District 16

CLASS 3A BRACKETS

District 1

District 2

District 3

District 4

District 5

District 6

District 7

District 8

District 9

District 10

District 11

District 12

District 13

District 14

District 15

District 16

CLASS 4A BRACKETS

District 1

District 2

District 3

District 4

District 5

District 6

District 7

District 8

District 9

District 10

District 11

District 12

District 13

District 14

District 15

District 16

CLASS 5A BRACKETS

District 1

District 1

District 2

District 3

District 4

District 5

District 6

District 7

District 8

District 9

District 10

District 11

District 12

District 13

District 14

District 15

District 16

CLASS 6A BRACKETS

District 1

District 2

District 3

District 4

District 5

District 6

District 7

District 8

District 9

District 10

District 11

District 12

District 13

District 14

District 15

District 16

CLASS 7A BRACKETS

District 1

District 2

District 3

District 4

District 5

District 6

District 7

District 8

District 9

District 10

District 11

District 12

District 13

District 14

District 15

District 16

RURAL BRACKETS

District 1

District 2

District 3

District 4

District 5

District 6

District 7

District 8

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Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

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