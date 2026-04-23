Florida (FHSAA) High School Softball Playoffs: District Brackets, Schedule
Get every bracket for the Florida high school softball playoffs
The 2026 Florida high school softball playoffs begin on Monday, April 27 with districts throughout the state. High School On SI has every district bracket for all seven classifications.
CLASS 1A BRACKETS
District 1 (select to view full bracket details)
CLASS 2A BRACKETS
CLASS 3A BRACKETS
CLASS 4A BRACKETS
CLASS 5A BRACKETS
District 1
CLASS 6A BRACKETS
CLASS 7A BRACKETS
RURAL BRACKETS
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JACK BUTLER
Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917