Texas high school boys basketball final scores, results — December 12, 2025
The 2025 Texas boys high school basketball season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from Friday's slate of action.
Abilene 74, Jim Ned 35
Aledo 60, Lamar 42
All Saints Episcopal School 62, Ralls 20
Andress 53, Rockwall-Heath 37
Annapolis Christian Academy 57, King 50
Annapolis Christian Academy 57, Woodsboro 40
Antonian Prep 74, Sotomayor 61
Anton 57, Smyer 29
Austin 86, Cedar Creek 45
Bandera 51, Thrall 41
Bandera 60, Stacey 49
Bartlett 45, Mount Calm 29
Bartlett 58, Meridian 23
Bay City 45, Columbus 38
Bay City 49, NVTO 45
Bel Air 70, Horizon 56
Bell 84, Northwest 56
Belton 83, Eastlake 53
Benbrook 37, Dalhart 26
Blanco 50, May 45
Blum 39, Cranfills Gap 22
Borden County 64, Ira 53
Bosqueville 59, Milford 33
Bowie 83, Hutto 70
Brady 53, Grape Creek 44
Bremond 35, Iola 32
Bremond 56, Cross Roads 30
Bridgeport 59, Seymour 48
Bridgeport 63, Tolar 27
Broaddus 67, Rivercrest 54
Brookeland 85, Pollok Central 57
Burges 49, Ysleta 37
Burges 52, Harmony Science Academy 37
Burkburnett 72, Legacy 40
Burton 42, NVTO 32
Burton 49, Geneva 27
Cambridge 47, High Island 17
Canyon 57, Berkner 51
Carrizo Springs 53, Navarro 46
Cedar Park 69, East Central 67
Centerville 77, Leggett 31
Clemens 49, Brandeis 45
Clemens 55, Antonian Prep 41
Clifton 54, Early 49
Clyde 47, Graham 39
Coahoma 48, NVTO 22
Colleyville Heritage 72, Liberty Christian 50
Comfort 61, Hondo 49
Compass Academy 85, MTLCA 24
Cooper 56, All Saints 50
Cooper 59, Lamar 52
Cotulla 81, Lutheran 46
Crane 52, Trinity 27
Crystal City 70, San Marcos 65
Crystal City 73, Holy Cross 71
Cypress Christian 59, Calvert 39
D'Hanis 38, Jourdanton 34
Davenport 76, Carrizo Springs 47
DaVinci 50, San Diego 44
Del Rio 71, Cornerstone Christian 62
Denton 42, Boswell 40
Devine 78, Holy Cross 67
Deweyville 70, Community Christian 34
Dimmitt 43, Lamesa 57
Dripping Springs 48, Brentwood Christian 34
Eagle Mountain 63, Godley 48
Eden 49, Sterling City 21
Edinburg North 46, Veterans Memorial 33
Edinburg North 67, Tournament Team 45
Ellison 59, East Central 57
Estacado 67, Midland Christian 61
Evadale 60, Coldspring-Oakhurst 45
Everman 64, Grapevine Faith Christian 59
Farwell 55, Roosevelt 48
Fayetteville 67, Hearne 76
Floresville 48, Flour Bluff 45
Floresville 63, Rio Grande City 35
Forsan 53, Borden County 44
Forsan 72, Tahoka 29
Fredericksburg 54, Randolph 53
Gateway College Preparatory 33, Lago Vista 21
Gatesville 40, San Elizario 20
George West 58, San Isidro 24
Glen Rose 48, Wall 42
Goliad 61, La Grange 46
Goliad 65, Cuero 37
Gonzales 43, Edna 58
Granger 53, Troy 39
Great Hearts Northern Oaks 45, Stockdale 36
Greenhill 81, Coppell 54
Greenwood 54, Tuloso-Midway 50
Hargrave 55, Poth 33
Harker Heights 60, Seguin 43
Harker Heights 70, Johnson 61
Harlan 71, Clark 47
Harlingen 77, Vanguard Academy Beethoven 42
Harper 56, Poteet 20
Hays 56, McCallum 30
Hereford 41, Clyde 38
Highland 53, Winters 22
Hillsboro 46, Austin Achieve 38
Holmes 50, Cigarroa 36
Holmes 73, Zapata 36
Horizon 61, Clint 22
IDEA Edinburg College Prep 51, Raymondville 28
Industrial 49, NVTO 48
Industrial 52, Bellville 31
Ingleside 63, King 55
Ingleside 64, Woodsboro 34
Iola 56, Rosebud-Lott 53
Ira 66, Tahoka 42
Irion County 53, Junction 42
Irving 58, Western Hills 45
Irving 72, South Hills 53
Jefferson 50, LEE 38
Jefferson 54, MacArthur 48
John F. Kennedy 47, Latexo 40
John Paul II 70, St. Mark's 60
Johnson 54, Brackenridge 43
Johnson 65, Langham Creek 58
Johnson City 29, Weimar 38
Johnson City 63, Somerset Academy Collegiate 40
Jones 55, Lee 42
Jourdanton 44, McMullen County 36
Keller 55, Southlake Carroll 52
Kenedy 73, Danbury 36
Kennedale 82, Burkburnett 68
Kermit 57, Denver City 33
Kingdom Collegiate Academy 60, Crowley 57
Krum 56, Sanger 35
La Joya 73, Edcouch-Elsa 34
Lago Vista 50, Rockdale 41
Lake View 55, Bushland 52
Lamesa 57, Dimmitt 43
Lancaster 63, Episcopal 47
Lanier 80, Eagle Pass 67
Laredo LBJ 80, King 30
LASAA 66, Marion 44
Lasara 35, Mathis 66
Latexo 59, Poteet 28
Lee 55, Jones 42
Levelland 61, Greenwood 56
Levelland 64, Andrews 54
Liberty 45, Memorial 40
Littlefield 63, Morton 40
Livingston 80, Sabine Pass 44
Lockhart 55, Young Men's Leadership Academy 52
Lockney 74, Muleshoe 64
London 75, DaVinci 42
Long Creek 67, Navarro 50
Lyford 49, Santa Maria 46
MacArthur 58, Sam Houston 44
MacArthur 63, SA Roosevelt 59
Manor New Tech 80, Smithville 27
Marble Falls 47, Legacy Ranch 56
Marion 61, Southwest Legacy 58
Marshall 67, St. Anthony 32
Marshall 77, Winn 44
Mathis 66, Lasara 35
Mathis 70, Ben Bolt 17
McCamey 34, Midessa 47
McGregor 75, Goldthwaite 69
McKinney 62, Princeton 56
McKinney Christian Academy 75, Episcopal School of Dallas 60
McNeil 65, Stony Point 58
Medina Valley 57, Highlands 46
Medina Valley 79, Burbank 37
Memphis 61, Floydada 57
Merkel 42, Perrin-Whitt 64
Mexia 58, Marble Falls 44
Midessa 47, McCamey 34
Midland Legacy 75, Bowie 39
Milford 52, Valley Mills 46
Miller 49, Mercedes 37
Molina 59, Wyatt 51
Monte Alto 42, Progreso 35
Monterey 79, Caprock 48
Montwood 47, Paris 50
Moulton 44, Varsity Opponent 49
Mountain View 68, Patterson Institute 53
Mountain View 81, Da Vinci 63
Mumford 41, Giddings 31
Navasota 73, Franklin 36
Navasota 74, New Waverly 26
Navarro 46, Carrizo Springs 53
New Braunfels 58, LSSS 40
New Braunfels 71, Lee 60
Newman Smith 64, Paschal 55
Nixon-Smiley 58, El Campo 45
Nixon-Smiley 61, Sacred Heart 37
Nolan Catholic 45, Weatherford 55
Normangee 53, Bosqueville 48
Normangee 68, Valley Mills 37
North Forney 67, Lake Worth 53
North Forney 68, Arlington 31
NVTO 44, Crane 38
Oakridge 81, Prince of Peace 39
O'Donnell 52, Christ the King Cathedral 36
O'Donnell 71, Wellman-Union 48
Olton 78, Crosbyton 47
Pace 44, La Joya 42
Paris 50, Montwood 47
Paschal 55, Newman Smith 64
Pearsall 66, Ben Bolt 18
Pearsall 73, Lasara 29
Perrin-Whitt 64, Merkel 42
Perryton 59, Spearman 35
Pharr-San Juan-Alamo North 53, McAllen Memorial 39
Pioneer 54, Rowe 51
Plains 53, NVTO 39
Plains 60, Sudan 41
Plano 66, Plano West 58
Port Aransas 41, Mumford 29
Presidio 58, Bowie 51
Presidio 59, Midland 52
Ray 50, Mission Veterans Memorial 39
Reagan 75, Los Fresnos 51
Rice Consolidated 44, Waelder 29
Richardson 58, Mesquite 52
Richland 70, Weatherford 66
Roma 78, Valley View 36
Roscoe 56, New Deal 53
Rouse 77, Sinton 22
SA Roosevelt 54, LEE 52
Sam Houston 65, Eagle Pass 49
San Marcos 65, Crystal City 70
San Marcos 85, Zapata 30
Sands 54, Eula 51
Sanford-Fritch 52, Highland Park 28
Sanger 49, Richland 45
Santa Gertrudis Academy 78, Cristo Rey Jesuit 42
Schulenburg 65, Sealy 52
Sealy 64, Columbus 25
Seguin 75, Nimitz 45
Seminole 63, Bowie 27
Seminole 77, Breckenridge 37
Snook 51, Dime Box 32
Snyder 51, Kermit 43
Socorro 50, Jefferson 32
Somerville 60, Calvert 39
Sonora 56, Cherokee 49
Sotomayor 73, Brandeis 57
South Oak Cliff 61, Glenn 58
South San Antonio 51, Gregory-Portland 20
South San Antonio 78, Sinton 31
Southlake Carroll 52, Keller 55
Southwest Legacy 65, Taylor 57
St. Paul 65, Yorktown 35
St. Paul 87, Cotulla 47
Stacey 50, San Antonio Memorial 33
Stephenville 62, Pottsboro 42
Stephenville 67, Georgetown 48
Sterling City 48, Roby 43
Stevens 58, Pflugerville Connally 21
Sunray 56, Amarillo HomeSchool Flames 18
Tatum 57, Sudan 52
Texas Lions Academy 59, Lone Star 50
Thorndale 35, Giddings 31
Thorndale 37, Port Aransas 36
Thrall 61, San Antonio Memorial 35
TLCAA 47, Paducah 34
Tolar 41, Bethesda Christian 36
Trinity Leadership 59, Oak Cliff Faith Family Academy 60
Troy 39, Granger 53
Tucumcari 43, Pecos 22
Tuloso-Midway 60, Andrews 63
United South 70, Taft 57
University 41, Legacy Ranch 26
Uvalde 66, St. Anthony 51
Valley 55, Coahoma 33
Valley 56, Sands 32
Vandegrift 47, Vista Ridge 46
Vela 66, Laredo LBJ 45
Vernon 76, Floydada 45
Veterans Memorial 50, Clark 41
Victoria East 45, Gregory-Portland 26
Victory Christian Academy 59, Grace Christian Academy 10
Waelder 29, Rice Consolidated 44
Waelder 41, Luling 38
Wall 48, Ponder 44
Warren 49, Veterans Memorial 44
Weatherford 55, Nolan Catholic 45
Weimar 38, Johnson City 29
Wellman-Union 63, Non Varsity Opponent 32
Whitharral 83, Bovina 30
Whitney 77, Llano 24
Wimberley 47, Gateway College Preparatory 45
Wimberley 78, Rockdale 38
Winn 65, Uvalde 51
Winters 66, Blackwell 42
Wyatt 68, Lake Dallas 59
Young Men's Leadership Academy 52, Hallettsville 46
Zavalla 37, Colmesneil 36