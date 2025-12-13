High School

Texas high school boys basketball final scores, results — December 12, 2025

See every Texas high school boys basketball final score from December 12

The 2025 Texas boys high school basketball season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from Friday's slate of action.

Abilene 74, Jim Ned 35

Aledo 60, Lamar 42

All Saints Episcopal School 62, Ralls 20

Andress 53, Rockwall-Heath 37

Annapolis Christian Academy 57, King 50

Annapolis Christian Academy 57, Woodsboro 40

Antonian Prep 74, Sotomayor 61

Anton 57, Smyer 29

Austin 86, Cedar Creek 45

Bandera 51, Thrall 41

Bandera 60, Stacey 49

Bartlett 45, Mount Calm 29

Bartlett 58, Meridian 23

Bay City 45, Columbus 38

Bay City 49, NVTO 45

Bel Air 70, Horizon 56

Bell 84, Northwest 56

Belton 83, Eastlake 53

Benbrook 37, Dalhart 26

Blanco 50, May 45

Blum 39, Cranfills Gap 22

Borden County 64, Ira 53

Bosqueville 59, Milford 33

Bowie 83, Hutto 70

Brady 53, Grape Creek 44

Bremond 35, Iola 32

Bremond 56, Cross Roads 30

Bridgeport 59, Seymour 48

Bridgeport 63, Tolar 27

Broaddus 67, Rivercrest 54

Brookeland 85, Pollok Central 57

Burges 49, Ysleta 37

Burges 52, Harmony Science Academy 37

Burkburnett 72, Legacy 40

Burton 42, NVTO 32

Burton 49, Geneva 27

Cambridge 47, High Island 17

Canyon 57, Berkner 51

Carrizo Springs 53, Navarro 46

Cedar Park 69, East Central 67

Centerville 77, Leggett 31

Clemens 49, Brandeis 45

Clemens 55, Antonian Prep 41

Clifton 54, Early 49

Clyde 47, Graham 39

Coahoma 48, NVTO 22

Colleyville Heritage 72, Liberty Christian 50

Comfort 61, Hondo 49

Compass Academy 85, MTLCA 24

Cooper 56, All Saints 50

Cooper 59, Lamar 52

Cotulla 81, Lutheran 46

Crane 52, Trinity 27

Crystal City 70, San Marcos 65

Crystal City 73, Holy Cross 71

Cypress Christian 59, Calvert 39

D'Hanis 38, Jourdanton 34

Davenport 76, Carrizo Springs 47

DaVinci 50, San Diego 44

Del Rio 71, Cornerstone Christian 62

Denton 42, Boswell 40

Devine 78, Holy Cross 67

Deweyville 70, Community Christian 34

Dimmitt 43, Lamesa 57

Dripping Springs 48, Brentwood Christian 34

Eagle Mountain 63, Godley 48

Eden 49, Sterling City 21

Edinburg North 46, Veterans Memorial 33

Edinburg North 67, Tournament Team 45

Ellison 59, East Central 57

Estacado 67, Midland Christian 61

Evadale 60, Coldspring-Oakhurst 45

Everman 64, Grapevine Faith Christian 59

Farwell 55, Roosevelt 48

Fayetteville 67, Hearne 76

Floresville 48, Flour Bluff 45

Floresville 63, Rio Grande City 35

Forsan 53, Borden County 44

Forsan 72, Tahoka 29

Fredericksburg 54, Randolph 53

Gateway College Preparatory 33, Lago Vista 21

Gatesville 40, San Elizario 20

George West 58, San Isidro 24

Glen Rose 48, Wall 42

Goliad 61, La Grange 46

Goliad 65, Cuero 37

Gonzales 43, Edna 58

Granger 53, Troy 39

Great Hearts Northern Oaks 45, Stockdale 36

Greenhill 81, Coppell 54

Greenwood 54, Tuloso-Midway 50

Hargrave 55, Poth 33

Harker Heights 60, Seguin 43

Harker Heights 70, Johnson 61

Harlan 71, Clark 47

Harlingen 77, Vanguard Academy Beethoven 42

Harper 56, Poteet 20

Hays 56, McCallum 30

Hereford 41, Clyde 38

Highland 53, Winters 22

Hillsboro 46, Austin Achieve 38

Holmes 50, Cigarroa 36

Holmes 73, Zapata 36

Horizon 61, Clint 22

IDEA Edinburg College Prep 51, Raymondville 28

Industrial 49, NVTO 48

Industrial 52, Bellville 31

Ingleside 63, King 55

Ingleside 64, Woodsboro 34

Iola 56, Rosebud-Lott 53

Ira 66, Tahoka 42

Irion County 53, Junction 42

Irving 58, Western Hills 45

Irving 72, South Hills 53

Jefferson 50, LEE 38

Jefferson 54, MacArthur 48

John F. Kennedy 47, Latexo 40

John Paul II 70, St. Mark's 60

Johnson 54, Brackenridge 43

Johnson 65, Langham Creek 58

Johnson City 29, Weimar 38

Johnson City 63, Somerset Academy Collegiate 40

Jones 55, Lee 42

Jourdanton 44, McMullen County 36

Keller 55, Southlake Carroll 52

Kenedy 73, Danbury 36

Kennedale 82, Burkburnett 68

Kermit 57, Denver City 33

Kingdom Collegiate Academy 60, Crowley 57

Krum 56, Sanger 35

La Joya 73, Edcouch-Elsa 34

Lago Vista 50, Rockdale 41

Lake View 55, Bushland 52

Lamesa 57, Dimmitt 43

Lancaster 63, Episcopal 47

Lanier 80, Eagle Pass 67

Laredo LBJ 80, King 30

LASAA 66, Marion 44

Lasara 35, Mathis 66

Latexo 59, Poteet 28

Lee 55, Jones 42

Levelland 61, Greenwood 56

Levelland 64, Andrews 54

Liberty 45, Memorial 40

Littlefield 63, Morton 40

Livingston 80, Sabine Pass 44

Lockhart 55, Young Men's Leadership Academy 52

Lockney 74, Muleshoe 64

London 75, DaVinci 42

Long Creek 67, Navarro 50

Lyford 49, Santa Maria 46

MacArthur 58, Sam Houston 44

MacArthur 63, SA Roosevelt 59

Manor New Tech 80, Smithville 27

Marble Falls 47, Legacy Ranch 56

Marion 61, Southwest Legacy 58

Marshall 67, St. Anthony 32

Marshall 77, Winn 44

Mathis 66, Lasara 35

Mathis 70, Ben Bolt 17

McCamey 34, Midessa 47

McGregor 75, Goldthwaite 69

McKinney 62, Princeton 56

McKinney Christian Academy 75, Episcopal School of Dallas 60

McNeil 65, Stony Point 58

Medina Valley 57, Highlands 46

Medina Valley 79, Burbank 37

Memphis 61, Floydada 57

Merkel 42, Perrin-Whitt 64

Mexia 58, Marble Falls 44

Midessa 47, McCamey 34

Midland Legacy 75, Bowie 39

Milford 52, Valley Mills 46

Miller 49, Mercedes 37

Molina 59, Wyatt 51

Monte Alto 42, Progreso 35

Monterey 79, Caprock 48

Montwood 47, Paris 50

Moulton 44, Varsity Opponent 49

Mountain View 68, Patterson Institute 53

Mountain View 81, Da Vinci 63

Mumford 41, Giddings 31

Navasota 73, Franklin 36

Navasota 74, New Waverly 26

Navarro 46, Carrizo Springs 53

New Braunfels 58, LSSS 40

New Braunfels 71, Lee 60

Newman Smith 64, Paschal 55

Nixon-Smiley 58, El Campo 45

Nixon-Smiley 61, Sacred Heart 37

Nolan Catholic 45, Weatherford 55

Normangee 53, Bosqueville 48

Normangee 68, Valley Mills 37

North Forney 67, Lake Worth 53

North Forney 68, Arlington 31

NVTO 44, Crane 38

Oakridge 81, Prince of Peace 39

O'Donnell 52, Christ the King Cathedral 36

O'Donnell 71, Wellman-Union 48

Olton 78, Crosbyton 47

Pace 44, La Joya 42

Paris 50, Montwood 47

Paschal 55, Newman Smith 64

Pearsall 66, Ben Bolt 18

Pearsall 73, Lasara 29

Perrin-Whitt 64, Merkel 42

Perryton 59, Spearman 35

Pharr-San Juan-Alamo North 53, McAllen Memorial 39

Pioneer 54, Rowe 51

Plains 53, NVTO 39

Plains 60, Sudan 41

Plano 66, Plano West 58

Port Aransas 41, Mumford 29

Presidio 58, Bowie 51

Presidio 59, Midland 52

Ray 50, Mission Veterans Memorial 39

Reagan 75, Los Fresnos 51

Rice Consolidated 44, Waelder 29

Richardson 58, Mesquite 52

Richland 70, Weatherford 66

Roma 78, Valley View 36

Roscoe 56, New Deal 53

Rouse 77, Sinton 22

SA Roosevelt 54, LEE 52

Sam Houston 65, Eagle Pass 49

San Marcos 65, Crystal City 70

San Marcos 85, Zapata 30

Sands 54, Eula 51

Sanford-Fritch 52, Highland Park 28

Sanger 49, Richland 45

Santa Gertrudis Academy 78, Cristo Rey Jesuit 42

Schulenburg 65, Sealy 52

Sealy 64, Columbus 25

Seguin 75, Nimitz 45

Seminole 63, Bowie 27

Seminole 77, Breckenridge 37

Snook 51, Dime Box 32

Snyder 51, Kermit 43

Socorro 50, Jefferson 32

Somerville 60, Calvert 39

Sonora 56, Cherokee 49

Sotomayor 73, Brandeis 57

South Oak Cliff 61, Glenn 58

South San Antonio 51, Gregory-Portland 20

South San Antonio 78, Sinton 31

Southlake Carroll 52, Keller 55

Southwest Legacy 65, Taylor 57

St. Paul 65, Yorktown 35

St. Paul 87, Cotulla 47

Stacey 50, San Antonio Memorial 33

Stephenville 62, Pottsboro 42

Stephenville 67, Georgetown 48

Sterling City 48, Roby 43

Stevens 58, Pflugerville Connally 21

Sunray 56, Amarillo HomeSchool Flames 18

Tatum 57, Sudan 52

Texas Lions Academy 59, Lone Star 50

Thorndale 35, Giddings 31

Thorndale 37, Port Aransas 36

Thrall 61, San Antonio Memorial 35

TLCAA 47, Paducah 34

Tolar 41, Bethesda Christian 36

Trinity Leadership 59, Oak Cliff Faith Family Academy 60

Troy 39, Granger 53

Tucumcari 43, Pecos 22

Tuloso-Midway 60, Andrews 63

United South 70, Taft 57

University 41, Legacy Ranch 26

Uvalde 66, St. Anthony 51

Valley 55, Coahoma 33

Valley 56, Sands 32

Vandegrift 47, Vista Ridge 46

Vela 66, Laredo LBJ 45

Vernon 76, Floydada 45

Veterans Memorial 50, Clark 41

Victoria East 45, Gregory-Portland 26

Victory Christian Academy 59, Grace Christian Academy 10

Waelder 29, Rice Consolidated 44

Waelder 41, Luling 38

Wall 48, Ponder 44

Warren 49, Veterans Memorial 44

Weatherford 55, Nolan Catholic 45

Weimar 38, Johnson City 29

Wellman-Union 63, Non Varsity Opponent 32

Whitharral 83, Bovina 30

Whitney 77, Llano 24

Wimberley 47, Gateway College Preparatory 45

Wimberley 78, Rockdale 38

Winn 65, Uvalde 51

Winters 66, Blackwell 42

Wyatt 68, Lake Dallas 59

Young Men's Leadership Academy 52, Hallettsville 46

Zavalla 37, Colmesneil 36

