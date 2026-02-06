San Antonio Area High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - February 6, 2026
There are 27 games scheduled across the San Antonio metro area on Friday, February 6. You can follow every game live on our San Antonio Metro High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.
San Antonio High School Boys Basketball Schedule - February 6, 2026
Some of the marquee matchups of the evening featuring some of Texas's top teams are as follows:
Lanier vs Burbank — 5:00 PM
Alamo Heights vs New Braunfels — 6:30 PM
McCollum vs Winn — 6:30 PM
Highlands vs Jefferson — 6:30 PM
Southwest vs Harlandale — 6:30 PM
Smithson Valley vs Tivy — 6:30 PM
Seguin vs Edison — 6:30 PM
Davenport vs Fredericksburg — 6:30 PM
Boerne-Champion vs Wagner — 6:30 PM
Boerne vs Pieper — 6:30 PM
Long Creek vs Canyon Lake — 6:30 PM
Wimberley vs Bandera — 6:30 PM
Judson vs San Marcos — 7:00 PM
Del Rio vs Medina Valley — 7:00 PM
Southside vs South San Antonio — 7:00 PM
Clemens vs Johnson — 7:00 PM
Floresville vs Somerset — 7:00 PM
Uvalde vs Devine — 7:00 PM
East Central vs Canyon — 7:00 PM
Carrizo Springs vs Pleasanton — 7:00 PM
Poteet vs Jourdanton — 7:30 PM
United South vs Eagle Pass — 7:30 PM
San Antonio Memorial vs John F. Kennedy — 7:30 PM
Navarro vs Gonzales — 7:30 PM
Cuero vs La Vernia — 7:30 PM
Jay vs MacArthur — 8:00 PM
Brackenridge vs Fox Tech — 8:00 PM
