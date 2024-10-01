Pennsylvania high school football computer rankings (10/1/2024)
After Week 5 of the Pennsylvania high school football season, High School on SI is running its new computer rankings.
La Salle College keeps the No. 1 spot ahead of Freedom in the Class AAAAAA computer rankings after Week 6. Both teams won last week to both move to 6-0. Manheim Township moves up one spot to No. 3 this week.
Pine-Richland sits atop the Class AAAAA computer rankings with a 5-0 start. New Oxford moves to No. 2 for this weeks rankings.
SBLive's formula was created using its linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Our computer rankings, released weekly, run parallel to SBLive's human power rankings — the statewide top 25 — released early each week.
Here are SBLive's latest Pennsylvania football computer rankings, as of Oct. 1, 2024:
PENNSYLVANIA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL COMPUTER RANKINGS
CLASS A | KEYSTONE STATE (8-Man)
-- Brady Twombly | @sblivesports