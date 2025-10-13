Arizona High School Football All-Classification Rankings: October 13, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Arizona high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of October 13, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Our computer rankings run parallel to High School On SI's expert power rankings — the statewide Top 25
The No. 1-ranked team in the all-classification High School On SI Arizona Top 25 is also the No. 1-ranked team in our Division I computer rankings, Basha.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's
latest Arizona high school football computer rankings, as of October 13, 2025:
AIA High School Football Class 1A Rankings
1. St. David (7-1)
2. Superior (6-2)
3. Valley Union (5-2)
4. Ray (6-2)
5. Williams (4-4)
6. Mohave Accelerated (5-3)
7. San Manuel (3-5)
8. Cicero Prep Academy (2-5)
9. El Capitan (0-4)
10. Mayer (1-5)
AIA High School Football Class 2A Rankings
1. Veritas Prep (7-0)
2. Scottsdale Christian Academy (7-1)
3. Phoenix Christian (7-1)
4. St. Johns (7-1)
5. Camp Verde (7-1)
6. Willcox (7-1)
7. San Tan Charter (7-1)
8. Arizona Lutheran Academy (7-1)
9. Chandler Prep (6-2)
11. Parker (6-1)
12. Benson (5-3)
13. Glendale Prep Academy (6-2)
14. Trivium Prep (5-3)
15. Morenci (5-3)
16. Pima (4-4)
17. Tuba City (5-2)
18. Chino Valley (5-3)
19. Antelope (4-3)
20. Bourgade Catholic (5-3)
21. Holbrook (4-3)
22. Globe (4-4)
23. Mountainside (4-4)
24. Santa Cruz Valley (3-5)
25. Palo Verde (5-3)
AIA High School Football Class 3A Rankings
1. Benjamin Franklin (7-0)
2. Round Valley (6-1)
3. Valley Christian (6-1)
4. Thatcher (6-1)
5. Pusch Ridge Christian Academy (7-1)
6. Gilbert Christian (6-1)
7. Payson (6-1)
8. Page (5-2)
9. Blue Ridge (4-3)
10. Show Low (5-2)
11. Crismon (4-3)
12. Seton Catholic (3-4)
13. Ganado (6-2)
14. Chinle (5-2)
15. River Valley (4-3)
16. Florence (3-4)
17. American Leadership Academy - Ironwood (1-0)
18. Odyssey Institute (4-3)
19. Sabino (3-4)
20. Coolidge (4-4)
21. Dysart (3-4)
22. American Leadership Academy - Mesa North (2-5)
23. Kingman (3-4)
24. Safford (2-5)
25. Shadow Mountain (3-5)
AIA High School Football Class 4A Rankings
1. Snowflake (7-0)
2. Arcadia (7-0)
3. Gila Ridge (6-1)
4. Marcos de Niza (6-1)
5. Mohave (5-2)
6. Bradshaw Mountain (5-2)
7. Eastmark (5-2)
8. Sahuaro (5-2)
9. St. Mary's (5-2)
10. Estrella Foothills (6-1)
11. Lake Havasu (5-2)
12. Sierra Linda (6-1)
13. Combs (5-2)
14. Mica Mountain (5-2)
15. Youngker (6-1)
16. Mesquite (4-3)
17. Deer Valley (4-3)
18. Coconino (4-3)
19. Douglas (4-2)
20. American Leadership Academy - West Foothills (4-3)
21. Thunderbird (6-2)
22. Peoria (4-3)
23. Lee Williams (5-2)
24. Desert Sunrise (5-2)
25. Cibola (4-2)
AIA High School Football Class 5A Rankings
1. Desert Edge (7-0)
2. Arizona College Prep (7-0)
3. Desert View (7-0)
4. Desert Mountain (6-1)
5. Horizon (6-1)
6. American Leadership Academy - Gilbert North (6-1)
7. Marana (6-1)
8. Millennium (6-1)
9. Canyon View (5-2)
10. Cactus (5-2)
11. Mountain Pointe (4-3)
12. Flowing Wells (6-1)
13. Sunnyslope (5-2)
14. Buena (4-3)
15. Notre Dame Prep (3-3)
16. Maricopa (4-3)
17. Cactus Shadows (3-4)
18. Mountain View (4-3)
19. Campo Verde (4-3)
20. Tolleson (5-2)
21. Cienega (4-3)
22. Yuma Catholic (3-4)
23. Sunnyside (4-3)
24. Gilbert (4-3)
25. Chaparral (3-3)
AIA High School Football Class 6A Rankings
1. Basha (6-0)
2. Liberty (6-1)
3. Hamilton (6-0)
4. Chandler (5-1)
5. Brophy College Prep (4-2)
6. Pinnacle (5-1)
7. Red Mountain (5-1)
8. Mountain View (4-2)
9. Higley (4-2)
10. Salpointe Catholic (4-2)
11. Williams Field (4-2)
12. Queen Creek (4-2)
13. Highland (3-3)
14. Centennial (4-3)
15. Perry (3-3)
16. Mesa (3-3)
17. Casteel (3-3)
18. Shadow Ridge (3-3)
19. Westwood (3-3)
20. Corona del Sol (2-4)
21. American Leadership Academy (1-5)
22. O'Connor (2-5)
23. Saguaro (2-5)
24. Mountain Ridge (1-5)
25. Desert Vista (2-4)