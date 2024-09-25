Pennsylvania high school football computer rankings (9/24/2024)
After Week 5 of the Pennsylvania high school football season, High School on SI is launching its debut computer rankings for this season.
La Salle College takes the No. 1 spot ahead of Freedom in the Class AAAAAA computer rankings before Week 6. Both teams are 5-0 and coming off big wins. La Salle beat Episcopal Academy 48-3 and Freedom came out on top of William Allen 56-16.
Pine-Richland sits atop the Class AAAAA computer rankings with a 4-0 start.
SBLive's formula was created using its linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Our computer rankings, released weekly, run parallel to SBLive's human power rankings — the statewide top 25 — released early each week.
Here are SBLive's latest Pennsylvania football computer rankings, as of Sept. 24, 2024:
PENNSYLVANIA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL COMPUTER RANKINGS
CLASS A | KEYSTONE STATE (8-Man)
