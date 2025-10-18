High School

Pennsylvania high school football final scores, results — October 17, 2025

See every final score from Week 9 of Pennsylvania high school football

Ben Dagg

The 2025 Pennsylvania high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the week.

Annville-Cleona 14, Schuylkill Valley 7

Apollo Ridge 45, South Park 34

Archbishop Hoban 46, Central York 21

Athens 41, Muncy 14

Avonworth 42, North Catholic 10

Bayard Rustin 38, East 0

Beaver 35, Quaker Valley 13

Bellwood-Antis 22, Bellefonte 0

Belle Vernon 48, Ringgold 6

Bentworth 42, Mapletown 0

Berks Catholic 38, Hamburg 7

Berlin Brothersvalley 14, North Star 9

Bermudian Springs 55, Hanover 0

Berwick 56, Selinsgrove 0

Bethel Park 33, South Fayette 16

Biglerville 40, Littlestown 12

Bishop Guilfoyle 20, Clearfield 13

Bishop McCort 73, Forest Hills 47

Blue Mountain 49, Pottsville 14

California 38, Bethlehem Center 3

Cambria Heights 42, Homer-Center 7

Central 14, Belmont Charter 8

Central 26, Bald Eagle Area 25

Central Bucks South 24, Neshaminy 21

Central Cambria 35, Somerset 28

Central Catholic 48, Seneca Valley 6

Central Columbia 56, Warrior Run 0

Central Valley 23, Hopewell 7

Chartiers-Houston 27, Cornell 26

Chestnut Ridge 55, Westmont Hilltop 15

Chichester 21, Interboro 7

Claysburg-Kimmel 51, Mt. Union 28

Cocalico 27, Conrad Weiser 17

Columbia 40, Kutztown 35

Conemaugh Township 49, Northern Cambria 35

Conestoga Valley 21, Exeter Township 17

Connellsville 56, Uniontown 12

Corry 28, Harbor Creek 7

Cumberland Valley 7, Chambersburg 0

Dallas 37, Hazleton 7

Daniel Boone 26, Northern Lebanon 23

Danville 26, Shikellamy 21

Deer Lakes 29, Valley 14

Delone Catholic 35, York County Tech 0

Derry 33, Mt. Pleasant 13

Downingtown East 35, Bishop Shanahan 26

Downingtown West 33, Coatesville 0

Dunmore 50, Honesdale 8

Easton 17, Freedom 14

East Pennsboro 24, James Buchanan 0

Eastern Lebanon County 27, Donegal 20

Eastern York 27, York Suburban 0

Edison/Fareira 14, Samuel Fels 0

Elizabeth Forward 42, Southmoreland 0

Ellwood City 41, Union Area 6

Emmaus 42, William Allen 6

Fort Cherry 42, Shenango 0

Fort LeBoeuf 42, Girard 15

Frazier 35, Greensburg Central Catholic 33

Freeport 49, East Allegheny 19

Gateway 27, Greater Latrobe 24

General McLane 28, Cathedral Prep 14

George Washington 24, West Philadelphia 22

Greencastle-Antrim 26, Boiling Springs 13

Greensburg Salem 41, Yough 7

Halifax 32, Juniata 7

Hanover Area 35, Lake-Lehman 0

Haverford 35, Radnor 0

Hempfield 43, Cedar Crest 13

Henderson 28, Great Valley 20

Highlands 38, McGuffey 12

Hollidaysburg 69, Williamsport 6

Imani Christian Academy 53, Burrell 7

Indiana 74, McKeesport 6

Jefferson-Morgan 47, Avella 6

Jeannette 50, Springdale 8

Juniata Valley 35, Southern Huntingdon County 6

Karns City 35, Punxsutawney 23

Kennard-Dale 21, Dover 6

Lackawanna Trail 53, Holy Cross 12

Laurel Highlands 48, Trinity 0

Leechburg 48, Brentwood 41

Liberty 35, Bethlehem Catholic 20

Line Mountain 49, Camp Hill 13

Manheim Township 34, Penn Manor 13

Marian Catholic 35, Pine Grove 0

Marple Newtown 49, Conestoga 7

Mars 49, Hampton 0

Meadville 54, Warren 7

Meyersdale 35, Everett 2

Mid Valley 38, Western Wayne 0

Middletown 20, Big Spring 17

Mifflin County 34, Gettysburg 21

Mifflinburg 62, Midd-West 0

Mohawk Area 29, Freedom Area 0

Montgomery 42, South Williamsport 14

Montour 34, Aliquippa 20

Montoursville 27, Lewisburg 0

Moon Area 20, Upper St. Clair 13

Mount Carmel 48, Milton 24

Muhlenberg 42, Academy Park 37

New Castle 56, Ambridge 7

New Oxford 56, Warwick 7

North East 47, Fairview 7

North Penn 31, Central Bucks West 13

North Pocono 28, Delaware Valley 21

North Schuylkill 36, Lehighton 14

Northampton 41, Nazareth 28

Northeast 42, Simon Gratz 3

Northern Bedford County 28, Windber 21

Northwestern Lehigh 56, Tamaqua 16

Norwin 24, Canon-McMillan 21

Notre Dame-Green Pond 56, Palmerton 0

Oil City 47, Franklin 0

Overbrook 46, Kensington 8

Palisades 56, Wilson Area 0

Panther Valley 20, Mahanoy Area 0

Penn Cambria 48, Greater Johnstown 12

Penn Hills 17, North Hills 6

Penn-Trafford 42, Armstrong 7

Pennridge 15, Central Bucks East 8

Perkiomen Valley 61, Methacton 7

Peters Township 61, Baldwin 0

Pine-Richland 61, North Allegheny 7

Pittston 14, Wallenpaupack Area 13

Plum 29, Kiski Area 12

Plymouth Whitemarsh 28, Upper Moreland 18

Pope John Paul II 42, Upper Merion Area 20

Pottsgrove 27, Phoenixville 0

Purchase Line 33, Portage 6

Quakertown 28, Council Rock South 27

Red Land 22, Palmyra 13

Richland 42, Bedford 14

Ridley 10, Penncrest 6

River Valley 35, Marion Center 7

Riverside 21, Beaver Falls 18

Roman Catholic 56, Father Judge 7

Scranton Prep 51, Jersey Shore 19

Serra Catholic 29, Burgettstown 0

Shaler Area 35, Fox Chapel 14

Shamokin Area 42, Loyalsock Township 7

Shippensburg 28, Northern York 7

Solanco 49, Fleetwood 13

Souderton 70, Council Rock North 0

Southern Lehigh 56, Saucon Valley 20

Spring Grove 35, Dallastown 7

Springfield 28, Garnet Valley 7

St. Marys 68, Bradford 6

Strath Haven 42, Lower Merion 7

Stroudsburg 45, East Stroudsburg South 19

Susquehanna Township 24, Trinity 14

Thomas Jefferson 45, Chartiers Valley 6

Troy 70, Central Mountain 29

Tunkhannock 34, Towanda 27

Tussey Mountain 21, Clear Spring 14

Twin Valley 42, Lampeter-Strasburg 7

Tyrone 28, Philipsburg-Osceola 7

United Valley 44, Penns Manor 14

Upper Darby 35, Harriton 0

Valley View 52, Wyoming Valley West 21

Wellsboro 55, Northwest Area 8

West Allegheny 40, Blackhawk 10

West Mifflin 41, Knoch 16

West Perry 27, Milton Hershey 20

West Scranton 35, Lakeland 7

West Shamokin 22, Conemaugh Valley 20

West York Area 35, Susquehannock 7

Wilkes-Barre 35, Crestwood 7

William Penn 50, South Western 21

Wilson 56, J.P. McCaskey 0

Wissahickon 42, Hatboro-Horsham 7

Woodland Hills 55, Franklin Regional 7

Wyoming Area 60, Greater Nanticoke Area 7

Published
Ben Dagg
BEN DAGG

Ben Dagg began his career in the sports world in 2020 as a sports statistician at his alma mater, Carroll College. Following his undergraduate studies, while taking a masters in sports management and coaching, he assisted in the tournament coordination of Surf Cup International, an elite youth soccer tournament in Rome, Italy. In 2023, he returned to the Pacific Northwest where he became a data operations account manager for SBLive.

