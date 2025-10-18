Pennsylvania high school football final scores, results — October 17, 2025
The 2025 Pennsylvania high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the week.
Pennsylvania high school football final scores, results — October 17, 2025
Annville-Cleona 14, Schuylkill Valley 7
Apollo Ridge 45, South Park 34
Archbishop Hoban 46, Central York 21
Athens 41, Muncy 14
Avonworth 42, North Catholic 10
Bayard Rustin 38, East 0
Beaver 35, Quaker Valley 13
Bellwood-Antis 22, Bellefonte 0
Belle Vernon 48, Ringgold 6
Bentworth 42, Mapletown 0
Berks Catholic 38, Hamburg 7
Berlin Brothersvalley 14, North Star 9
Bermudian Springs 55, Hanover 0
Berwick 56, Selinsgrove 0
Bethel Park 33, South Fayette 16
Biglerville 40, Littlestown 12
Bishop Guilfoyle 20, Clearfield 13
Bishop McCort 73, Forest Hills 47
Blue Mountain 49, Pottsville 14
California 38, Bethlehem Center 3
Cambria Heights 42, Homer-Center 7
Central 14, Belmont Charter 8
Central 26, Bald Eagle Area 25
Central Bucks South 24, Neshaminy 21
Central Cambria 35, Somerset 28
Central Catholic 48, Seneca Valley 6
Central Columbia 56, Warrior Run 0
Central Valley 23, Hopewell 7
Chartiers-Houston 27, Cornell 26
Chestnut Ridge 55, Westmont Hilltop 15
Chichester 21, Interboro 7
Claysburg-Kimmel 51, Mt. Union 28
Cocalico 27, Conrad Weiser 17
Columbia 40, Kutztown 35
Conemaugh Township 49, Northern Cambria 35
Conestoga Valley 21, Exeter Township 17
Connellsville 56, Uniontown 12
Corry 28, Harbor Creek 7
Cumberland Valley 7, Chambersburg 0
Dallas 37, Hazleton 7
Daniel Boone 26, Northern Lebanon 23
Danville 26, Shikellamy 21
Deer Lakes 29, Valley 14
Delone Catholic 35, York County Tech 0
Derry 33, Mt. Pleasant 13
Downingtown East 35, Bishop Shanahan 26
Downingtown West 33, Coatesville 0
Dunmore 50, Honesdale 8
Easton 17, Freedom 14
East Pennsboro 24, James Buchanan 0
Eastern Lebanon County 27, Donegal 20
Eastern York 27, York Suburban 0
Edison/Fareira 14, Samuel Fels 0
Elizabeth Forward 42, Southmoreland 0
Ellwood City 41, Union Area 6
Emmaus 42, William Allen 6
Fort Cherry 42, Shenango 0
Fort LeBoeuf 42, Girard 15
Frazier 35, Greensburg Central Catholic 33
Freeport 49, East Allegheny 19
Gateway 27, Greater Latrobe 24
General McLane 28, Cathedral Prep 14
George Washington 24, West Philadelphia 22
Greencastle-Antrim 26, Boiling Springs 13
Greensburg Salem 41, Yough 7
Halifax 32, Juniata 7
Hanover Area 35, Lake-Lehman 0
Haverford 35, Radnor 0
Hempfield 43, Cedar Crest 13
Henderson 28, Great Valley 20
Highlands 38, McGuffey 12
Hollidaysburg 69, Williamsport 6
Imani Christian Academy 53, Burrell 7
Indiana 74, McKeesport 6
Jefferson-Morgan 47, Avella 6
Jeannette 50, Springdale 8
Juniata Valley 35, Southern Huntingdon County 6
Karns City 35, Punxsutawney 23
Kennard-Dale 21, Dover 6
Lackawanna Trail 53, Holy Cross 12
Laurel Highlands 48, Trinity 0
Leechburg 48, Brentwood 41
Liberty 35, Bethlehem Catholic 20
Line Mountain 49, Camp Hill 13
Manheim Township 34, Penn Manor 13
Marian Catholic 35, Pine Grove 0
Marple Newtown 49, Conestoga 7
Mars 49, Hampton 0
Meadville 54, Warren 7
Meyersdale 35, Everett 2
Mid Valley 38, Western Wayne 0
Middletown 20, Big Spring 17
Mifflin County 34, Gettysburg 21
Mifflinburg 62, Midd-West 0
Mohawk Area 29, Freedom Area 0
Montgomery 42, South Williamsport 14
Montour 34, Aliquippa 20
Montoursville 27, Lewisburg 0
Moon Area 20, Upper St. Clair 13
Mount Carmel 48, Milton 24
Muhlenberg 42, Academy Park 37
New Castle 56, Ambridge 7
New Oxford 56, Warwick 7
North East 47, Fairview 7
North Penn 31, Central Bucks West 13
North Pocono 28, Delaware Valley 21
North Schuylkill 36, Lehighton 14
Northampton 41, Nazareth 28
Northeast 42, Simon Gratz 3
Northern Bedford County 28, Windber 21
Northwestern Lehigh 56, Tamaqua 16
Norwin 24, Canon-McMillan 21
Notre Dame-Green Pond 56, Palmerton 0
Oil City 47, Franklin 0
Overbrook 46, Kensington 8
Palisades 56, Wilson Area 0
Panther Valley 20, Mahanoy Area 0
Penn Cambria 48, Greater Johnstown 12
Penn Hills 17, North Hills 6
Penn-Trafford 42, Armstrong 7
Pennridge 15, Central Bucks East 8
Perkiomen Valley 61, Methacton 7
Peters Township 61, Baldwin 0
Pine-Richland 61, North Allegheny 7
Pittston 14, Wallenpaupack Area 13
Plum 29, Kiski Area 12
Plymouth Whitemarsh 28, Upper Moreland 18
Pope John Paul II 42, Upper Merion Area 20
Pottsgrove 27, Phoenixville 0
Purchase Line 33, Portage 6
Quakertown 28, Council Rock South 27
Red Land 22, Palmyra 13
Richland 42, Bedford 14
Ridley 10, Penncrest 6
River Valley 35, Marion Center 7
Riverside 21, Beaver Falls 18
Roman Catholic 56, Father Judge 7
Scranton Prep 51, Jersey Shore 19
Serra Catholic 29, Burgettstown 0
Shaler Area 35, Fox Chapel 14
Shamokin Area 42, Loyalsock Township 7
Shippensburg 28, Northern York 7
Solanco 49, Fleetwood 13
Souderton 70, Council Rock North 0
Southern Lehigh 56, Saucon Valley 20
Spring Grove 35, Dallastown 7
Springfield 28, Garnet Valley 7
St. Marys 68, Bradford 6
Strath Haven 42, Lower Merion 7
Stroudsburg 45, East Stroudsburg South 19
Susquehanna Township 24, Trinity 14
Thomas Jefferson 45, Chartiers Valley 6
Troy 70, Central Mountain 29
Tunkhannock 34, Towanda 27
Tussey Mountain 21, Clear Spring 14
Twin Valley 42, Lampeter-Strasburg 7
Tyrone 28, Philipsburg-Osceola 7
United Valley 44, Penns Manor 14
Upper Darby 35, Harriton 0
Valley View 52, Wyoming Valley West 21
Wellsboro 55, Northwest Area 8
West Allegheny 40, Blackhawk 10
West Mifflin 41, Knoch 16
West Perry 27, Milton Hershey 20
West Scranton 35, Lakeland 7
West Shamokin 22, Conemaugh Valley 20
West York Area 35, Susquehannock 7
Wilkes-Barre 35, Crestwood 7
William Penn 50, South Western 21
Wilson 56, J.P. McCaskey 0
Wissahickon 42, Hatboro-Horsham 7
Woodland Hills 55, Franklin Regional 7
Wyoming Area 60, Greater Nanticoke Area 7