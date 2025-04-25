Pennsylvania high school football: George Washington announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Keystone State and High School On SI Pennsylvania will share these as we see them.
Recently, the George Washington Eagles announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Eagles will play 10 games, including three contests against Appoquinimink, Archbishop Ryan and Imhotep.
Among other teams on the schedule are Chester, Gratz, King, Lincoln, Northeast, Parkland and on the road against West Philly.
Below is the Eagles' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced.
2025 GEORGE WASHINGTON EAGLES FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 22: vs. Parkland
Aug. 30: at Chester
Sep. 5: vs. King
Sep. 12: vs. Appoquinimink
Sep. 19: at Lincoln
Sep. 26: vs. Imhotep
Oct. 3: vs. Gratz
Oct. 11: at Northeast
Oct. 17: at West Philly
Oct. 27: vs. Archbishop Ryan
