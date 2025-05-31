High School

Pennsylvania high school football: Penns Hills announces 2025 schedule

Among the teams on the Indians schedule are notable teams like Greater Latrobe, New Castle, North Allegheny, Pine Richmond, Shaler Area and Woodland Hills

Photo by Taylor Balkom, SBLive

Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Keystone State and High School On SI Pennsylvania will share these as we see them.

Recently, the 6-time PIAA state champion Penns Hills Indians announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Indians will play 10 games, including five notable contests against Greater Latrobe (preseason), New Castle, North Allegheny, Pine Richmond and Shaler Area.

Among other teams on the Indians' schedule are Aliquippa, Fox Chapel, Mt. Lebanon, Woodland Hills and on the road against Plum.

Below is the Indians' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced. 

2025 PENNS HILLS INDIANS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 16: at Greater Latrobe (scrimmage)

Aug. 22: at New Castle

Aug. 29: vs. Woodland Hills

Sep. 5: at North Allegheny

Sep. 12: vs. Fox Chapel

Sep. 19: at Aliquippa

Sep. 27: at Shaler Area

Oct. 3: vs. Pine Richmond

Oct. 10: at Mt. Lebanon

Oct. 17: vs. Fox Chapel

Oct. 24: at Plum

