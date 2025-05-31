Pennsylvania high school football: Penns Hills announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Keystone State and High School On SI Pennsylvania will share these as we see them.
Recently, the 6-time PIAA state champion Penns Hills Indians announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Indians will play 10 games, including five notable contests against Greater Latrobe (preseason), New Castle, North Allegheny, Pine Richmond and Shaler Area.
Among other teams on the Indians' schedule are Aliquippa, Fox Chapel, Mt. Lebanon, Woodland Hills and on the road against Plum.
Below is the Indians' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced.
2025 PENNS HILLS INDIANS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 16: at Greater Latrobe (scrimmage)
Aug. 22: at New Castle
Aug. 29: vs. Woodland Hills
Sep. 5: at North Allegheny
Sep. 12: vs. Fox Chapel
Sep. 19: at Aliquippa
Sep. 27: at Shaler Area
Oct. 3: vs. Pine Richmond
Oct. 10: at Mt. Lebanon
Oct. 17: vs. Fox Chapel
Oct. 24: at Plum
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi