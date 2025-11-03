Pennsylvania High School Football Playoff Notebook
The bully of Class 6A football in Pennsylvania high school football won’t be state champions this season. St. Joseph’s Prep, which has won seven of the nine championships since Pennsylvania expanded to six classes in 2016, lost 24-14 to La Salle College Saturday at Villanova University.
The Explorers were happy to get revenge after seeing their season end at the hands of the Hawks last season. La Salle College (9-1) will play either Imhotep Charter or Abraham Lincoln for the District 12 title on Nov. 15 at a site and time to be determined.
Explorers quarterback Gavin Sidwar, a Mizzou commit, passed for two touchdowns and ran for another in a win. La Salle also has another win over another top 6A school from outside its district, Pittsburgh Central Catholic, to open the season.
Steady Council
Yale commit Marques Council Jr. was thought to be lost for the year. The Aliquippa senior quarterback had been rumored to be done with a knee injury. But when the WPIAL Class 4A playoffs opened, Council returned and so did the Quips’ vaunted postseason magic.
Aliquippa, which is 7-3 and was seeded seventh in the WPIAL’s Class 4A playoffs, benefited from a late touchdown pass from their quarterback to help the Quips stun No. 2 Trinity, 21-14 on the road Friday night.
Josh Lay caught the 38-yard, game-winning touchdown pass from Council in the waning seconds of the game. Akiva Woods also scored on a 70-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter for the Quips, who will meet New Castle in the semifinal earlier this season. The Red Hurricane upended Aliquppa 18-12 earlier this season.
Oil City wins Class 4A crown
The Oilers leaned on their defense to avenge an earlier loss to Genearl McLane and win the District 10, Class 4A crown. Oil City recorded a safety and benefited from a 40-yard fumble return for a touchdown by Brayden Buzzard to record a 16-14 win.
Cole Findlay also scored a touchdown for the Oilers.
Mid Valley wins first-ever Eastern Conference Class 3A title
The Spartans rallied behind quarterback Brett Yanoski, who threw for 195 yards and three touchdowns in a 35-0 win over Carbondale. Mason Vinansky also ran for 141 yards and scored for Mid Valley.
Jersey Shore piles up 73 points
The Bulldogs left quite an impression in the District 4 Class 4A semifinals. Jersey Shore opened the game by running a kick back 50 yards for a toucdhown. Then the Bulldogs proceeded to win 73-14 over Athens, putting up a school record for points scored.
Bo Sechrist led Jersey Shore by rushing for a school record six touchdowns and finishing with 280 yards on the ground.
