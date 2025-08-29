High School

Pennsylvania High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (PIAA) - August 29, 2025

Get PIAA live updates and final scores as the 2025 Pennsylvania high school football continues on August 29, 2025

There are 235 high school football games are scheduled across Pennsylvania on Friday, August 29. You can follow every game live on Pennsylvania High School Football Scoreboard.

One top matchup to keep an eye on will be Malvern Prep hosting La Salle College. La Salle College will look to continue their winning ways against an tough early season opponent.

Pennsylvania High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, August 29

This weekend in Pennsylvania will continue to bring excitement as the PIAA football season keeps rolling.

Philadelphia Area High School Football Schedule - Friday, August 29

There are 57 games scheduled across the Philadelphia metro area. A big matchup to look for will be Springfield traveling to Marple Newtown. You can follow every game on our Philadelphia Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

View full Philadelphia metro area scoreboard

Pittsburgh Area High School Football Schedule - Friday, August 29

There are 79 games scheduled across the Pittsburgh metro area. One being Pine-Richland vs Central Catholic. You can follow every game on our Pittsburgh Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

View full Pittsburgh metro area scoreboard

Harrisburg Area High School Football Schedule - Friday, August 29

There are 4 games scheduled across the Harrisburg metro are, including Oxford vs Northern Lebanon. You can follow every game on our Harrisburg Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

View full Harrisburg metro area scoreboard

