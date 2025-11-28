High School

Pennsylvania High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (PIAA) — November 28, 2025

Get PIAA live updates and final scores as the 2025 Pennsylvania high school football playoffs continue on November 28, 2025

Ben Dagg

Pennsylvania Friday football
There are five high school football games scheduled across Pennsylvania on Friday, November 28, continuing the 2025 high school football postseason. You can follow every game live on our Pennsylvania High School Football Scoreboard.

One marquee matchup to look out for will be Aliquippa vs Twin Valley. This contest will be one of the many highlights of the week.

Pennsylvania High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, November 28, 2025

PIAA Class 6A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 28

Class 6A has no games scheduled for Friday night.

PIAA Class 5A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 28

PIAA Class 5A features one game across the state. One key contest to note is Aliquippa vs Twin Valley.

PIAA Class 4A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 28

PIAA Class 4A features one game across the state.

PIAA Class 3A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 28

PIAA Class 3A features one game across the state.

PIAA Class 2A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 28

PIAA Class 2A features one game across the state.

PIAA Class 1A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 28

PIAA Class 1A features two games across the state.

