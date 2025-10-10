Pennsylvania High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (PIAA) — October 10, 2025
There are 249 high school football games are scheduled across Pennsylvania on Friday, October 10, continuing the 2025 high school football season. You can follow every game live on Pennsylvania High School Football Scoreboard.
One marquee matchup to look out for will be Shippensburg taking to the road to play Red Land. This contest will be one of the highlights of the week.
Pennsylvania High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, October 10, 2025
PIAA Class 6A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10
Class 6A has 51 games scheduled for Friday night, highlighted by Oxford vs Avon Grove.
PIAA Class 5A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10
PIAA Class 5A features 58 games across the state. One key contest to note is Red Land vs Shippensburg.
PIAA Class 4A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10
PIAA Class 4A features 67 games across the state, Chartiers Valley vs Trinity being one of the highlights.
PIAA Class 3A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10
PIAA Class 3A features 57 games across the state. West Perry vs Trinity will be a good matchup to keep an eye on.
PIAA Class 2A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10
PIAA Class 2A features 65 games across the state. Check out Halifax vs Newport.
PIAA Class 1A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10
PIAA Class 1A features 53 games across the state. Laurel vs Shenango will be a good matchup to keep an eye on.
