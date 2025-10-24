Pennsylvania High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (PIAA) — October 24, 2025
There are 232 high school football games scheduled across Pennsylvania on Friday, October 24, continuing the 2025 high school football season. You can follow every game live on our Pennsylvania High School Football Scoreboard.
One marquee matchup to look out for will be Easton vs Nazareth. This contest will be one of the highlights of the week.
Pennsylvania High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, October 24, 2025
PIAA Class 6A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24
Class 6A has 59 games scheduled for Friday night, highlighted by State College vs Bishop McDevitt.
PIAA Class 5A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24
PIAA Class 5A features 59 games across the state. One key contest to note is Cathedral Prep vs Farrell.
PIAA Class 4A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24
PIAA Class 4A features 68 games across the state, West Catholic vs Archbishop Ryan being one of the highlights.
PIAA Class 3A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24
PIAA Class 3A features 58 games across the state. Tamaqua vs Blue Mountain will be a good matchup to keep an eye on.
PIAA Class 2A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24
PIAA Class 2A features 63 games across the state. Check out Maplewood vs Seneca.
PIAA Class 1A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24
PIAA Class 1A features 53 games across the state. Riverview vs Jeanette will be a good matchup to keep an eye on.
