Pennsylvania High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (PIAA) — September 12, 2025

Get PIAA live updates and final scores as the 2025 Pennsylvania high school football season continues September 12, 2025

Ben Dagg

Scenes from Moon Area vs Peters Township
Scenes from Moon Area vs Peters Township / Ethan Morrison / The Beaver County Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There are 254 high school football games are scheduled across Pennsylvania on Friday, September 12, continuing the 2025 high school football season. You can follow every game live on Pennsylvania High School Football Scoreboard.

One marqee matchup to look out for will be Peters Township taking the road to play the Trinity Hillers.This contest will be one of the highlights of the week.

Pennsylvania High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, September 12, 2025

PIAA Class 6A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12

Class 6A has 53 games scheduled for Friday night, highlighted by Imhotep Imhotep Charter vs Malvern Prep.

View full 6A scoreboard

PIAA Class 5A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12

PIAA Class 5A features 62 games across the state. One key contest to note is Peters Township taking on Trinity.

View full 5A scoreboard

PIAA Class 4A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12

PIAA Class 4A features 65 games across the state, Mckeesport vs Belle Vernon being one of the highlights.

View full 4A scoreboard

PIAA Class 3A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12

PIAA Class 3A features 63 games across the state. Blue Mountain vs Northwestern Lehigh will be a good matchup to keep an eye on.

View full 3A scoreboard

PIAA Class 2A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12

PIAA Class 2A features 61 games across the state. Look out for Mount Carmel and Southern Columbia Area.

View full 2A scoreboard

PIAA Class 1A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12

PIAA Class 1A features 52 games across the state. Smethport vs Port Allegany will be a good matchup to keep an eye on.

View full 1A scoreboard

PIAA 8 Man High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12

PIAA Class 8 Man features 2 games across the state.

View full 8 Man scoreboard

BEN DAGG

Ben Dagg began his career in the sports world in 2020 as a sports statistician at his alma mater, Carroll College. Following his undergraduate studies, while taking a masters in sports management and coaching, he assisted in the tournament coordination of Surf Cup International, an elite youth soccer tournament in Rome, Italy. In 2023, he returned to the Pacific Northwest where he became a data operations account manager for SBLive.

