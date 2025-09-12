Pennsylvania High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (PIAA) — September 12, 2025
There are 254 high school football games are scheduled across Pennsylvania on Friday, September 12, continuing the 2025 high school football season. You can follow every game live on Pennsylvania High School Football Scoreboard.
One marqee matchup to look out for will be Peters Township taking the road to play the Trinity Hillers.This contest will be one of the highlights of the week.
Pennsylvania High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, September 12, 2025
PIAA Class 6A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12
Class 6A has 53 games scheduled for Friday night, highlighted by Imhotep Imhotep Charter vs Malvern Prep.
PIAA Class 5A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12
PIAA Class 5A features 62 games across the state. One key contest to note is Peters Township taking on Trinity.
PIAA Class 4A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12
PIAA Class 4A features 65 games across the state, Mckeesport vs Belle Vernon being one of the highlights.
PIAA Class 3A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12
PIAA Class 3A features 63 games across the state. Blue Mountain vs Northwestern Lehigh will be a good matchup to keep an eye on.
PIAA Class 2A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12
PIAA Class 2A features 61 games across the state. Look out for Mount Carmel and Southern Columbia Area.
PIAA Class 1A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12
PIAA Class 1A features 52 games across the state. Smethport vs Port Allegany will be a good matchup to keep an eye on.
PIAA 8 Man High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12
PIAA Class 8 Man features 2 games across the state.
