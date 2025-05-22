High School

Pennsylvania high school football: St. Joseph's Prep announces 2025 schedule

Among the teams on the Hawks schedule are DeMatha (Maryland), Our Lady of Good Counsel (Maryland), Plantation American Heritage (Florida), St. John's College High (District of Columbia) and St. Frances Academy (Maryland)

Andy Villamarzo

St. Joseph's Prep wide receiver Jett Harrison catches a pass in the end zone to score an 19-yard touchdown reception in the first half of the PIAA Class 6A football championship game against Central Catholic at Cumberland Valley High School, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in Silver Spring Township, Pa.
St. Joseph's Prep wide receiver Jett Harrison catches a pass in the end zone to score an 19-yard touchdown reception in the first half of the PIAA Class 6A football championship game against Central Catholic at Cumberland Valley High School, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in Silver Spring Township, Pa. / Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Keystone State and High School On SI Pennsylvania will share these as we see them.

Recently, the 9-time PIAA state champion St. Joseph's Prep Hawks announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Hawks will play 10 games, including five primetime contests against DeMatha (Maryland), Our Lady of Good Counsel (Maryland), Plantation American Heritage (Florida), St. John's College High (District of Columbia) and St. Frances Academy (Maryland).

Jett Harrison to continue family tree at Ohio State?

Among other teams on the Hawks' schedule are Chester, Gratz, King, Lincoln, Northeast, Parkland and on the road against West Philly.

Below is the Hawks' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced. 

2025 ST. JOSEPH'S PREP HAWKS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 16: at St. John's College High (scrimmage)

Aug. 22: at Plantation American Heritage (Florida) - Broward County Classic High School Showcase

Aug. 30: at DeMatha (Maryland)

Sep. 13: vs. St. Frances Academy (Maryland)

Sep. 20: vs. Our Lady of Good Counsel (Maryland)

Sep. 26: at Father Judge

Oct. 4: vs. LaSalle

Oct, TBD: at Roman Catholic

Oct. 18: at Monsignor Bonner

Oct. 24: vs. Cardinal O'Hara

More From Pennsylvania High School On SI 

feed

Follow High School On SI throughout the 2025 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi

Published |Modified
Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

Home/Pennsylvania