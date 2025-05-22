Pennsylvania high school football: St. Joseph's Prep announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Keystone State and High School On SI Pennsylvania will share these as we see them.
Recently, the 9-time PIAA state champion St. Joseph's Prep Hawks announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Hawks will play 10 games, including five primetime contests against DeMatha (Maryland), Our Lady of Good Counsel (Maryland), Plantation American Heritage (Florida), St. John's College High (District of Columbia) and St. Frances Academy (Maryland).
Among other teams on the Hawks' schedule are Chester, Gratz, King, Lincoln, Northeast, Parkland and on the road against West Philly.
Below is the Hawks' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced.
2025 ST. JOSEPH'S PREP HAWKS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 16: at St. John's College High (scrimmage)
Aug. 22: at Plantation American Heritage (Florida) - Broward County Classic High School Showcase
Aug. 30: at DeMatha (Maryland)
Sep. 13: vs. St. Frances Academy (Maryland)
Sep. 20: vs. Our Lady of Good Counsel (Maryland)
Sep. 26: at Father Judge
Oct. 4: vs. LaSalle
Oct, TBD: at Roman Catholic
Oct. 18: at Monsignor Bonner
Oct. 24: vs. Cardinal O'Hara
